DETROIT — Even though his time didn’t end well in Miami, Giancarlo Stanton insisted he doesn’t hold any ill-will toward his former team.

Or more specifically the man running it, Derek Jeter.

“I don’t think there’s any crazy bad blood besides what you guys stirred up,” said Stanton, who will see the Marlins Monday at the Stadium when the clubs start a two-game series, weather permitting. “We were very honest with each other in our meetings. That’s the business side of it, but there’s no bad blood on this side.”

Stanton, who spent the first eight years of his career with the Marlins, had a full no-trade clause, which he used to quash trades to the Cardinals and Giants. He eventually OK’d a deal to the Yankees just before December’s winter meetings, during which he discussed his irritation with how Miami team hierarchy, including Jeter, the new CEO, handled things leading up to the trade.

Stanton said it would not be uncomfortable seeing Jeter now. That, of course, won’t be on the table this series as the Yankee icon said late last week he would not be at the Stadium.

“I went to the spring training game when we played New York, but it would be an awkward situation for me to actually go to Yankee Stadium,” Jeter told the Miami media Friday. “I’m just being honest with you guys. That’s why I’m not going. I knew it was going to be a story, one way or the other. So, I might as well get out in front of it and say, I’m not going.”

Stanton said he still stays in touch with some of the Marlins players — those who haven’t been traded in the selloff — as well as members of Don Mattingly’s coaching staff.

Stanton hugged Mattingly before the Marlins played the Yankees at Steinbrenner Field in a spring training game March 18.

“He’s been through it, he had a great career,” Stanton said of playing for Mattingly. “He had success in LA and came over to our situation. He was very level-headed, a student of the game, still understands the game very well. I enjoyed playing under him.”

Regardless, Stanton said this series doesn’t hold more meaning to him than any other (though he did acknowledge there will be a difference when the Yankees play at Miami Aug. 21-22).

“It’s the same as every other one,” said Stanton, who has six hits in his last 17 at-bats in showing some signs of coming out of an early-season funk. “We have to win these games. It’ll be cool to see my guys.”

Stanton smiled.

“But besides that, hope it doesn’t rain,” he said, referencing the lousy weather that has followed the Yankees from Boston to Detroit, where they had two games postponed. “Get some good weather.”