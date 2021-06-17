BUFFALO – The momentum swung like a pendulum on PEDs Thursday night, first in the bottom of the sixth inning and then in the top of the seventh.

First, there was the two-run homer that wasn’t, Cavan Biggio’s drive to right in the sixth that Aaron Judge used, and needed, all 6-7 of his frame to bring back into play that kept the Yankees’ deficit at one run.

Then the two-run homer that very much was – Giancarlo Stanton’s two-run laser blast to right in the seventh that gave the Yankees the lead for good in an 8-4 victory over the Blue Jays in front of another overwhelmingly pro-Bombers crowd of 7,288 that completed a three-game sweep.

The Yankees (36-32), who finished this three-city, eight-game trip 5-3, showed signs all series of becoming the offensive club they were expected to be from the start of the season. The Blue Jays, again victimized by the worst bullpen in baseball, fell to 33-34.

The Yankees, of course, still have their own issues and one, injuries, struck again Thursday night, which put a slight cloud over the victory, which included the club turning its second triple play of the season.

Gleyber Torres, who had a fairly active first three innings in the field but didn’t appear at any point to be in discomfort, was pinch hit for by Rougned Odor in the fourth, leaving the game with left lower back stiffness, the team announced. The severity of the injury likely will be determined Friday when Torres undergoes further evaluation.

Toronto took a 4-3 lead in the sixth on Randal Grichuk’s RBI single off Chad Green, who had replaced Lucas Luetge. Biggio then skied one to right that Judge drifted back on, reached the wall, then perfectly timed his jump to make the catch, body fully extended vertically.

Odor, who pinch hit for Torres in the fourth, led off the seventh with a single, which brought up Stanton, who slammed a 1-and-1 fastball served up by righty Anthony Castro to right, his 13th homer making it 5-4. Chris Gittens, who homered Tuesday for his first career big-league hit, made his second count later in the inning, a two-out, two-run single that made it 7-4.

Green pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings with two strikeouts and Jonathan Loaisiga added 1 2/3 scoreless with three strikeouts.

Gittens’ sac fly in the ninth made it 8-4 and a non-save situation in the ninth for Zack Britton.

Mike King, 0-3 but with a 3.77 ERA coming in, allowed three runs and five hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Gio Urshela had a terrific all-round game, doubling and scoring in the second, then crushing a two-run homer in the third – his eighth of the season – to make it 3-0. He also made a couple of standout defensive plays in the field, highlighted by his fielding of Lourdes Gurriel Jr.’s grounder in the fourth that took him in to foul ground, yet a strike to DJ LeMahieu at first ensued for the out.

Still, the defensive highlight of the night for the Yankees came in the first.

Marcus Semien led off with a walk and Bo Bichette reached on an infield single to second. With Vlad Guerrero Jr. at the plate, a wild pitch moved the runners. Guerrero, with a .343 batting average, 22 homers and a 1.129 OPS coming in, got ahead 3-and-0 before hitting a full-count sinker back to King. The pitcher looked Semien back to third, then got the out at first. Semien inexplicably made a move toward home and LeMahieu threw to Sanchez. Semien was eventually tagged out in a rundown by Urshela, who then threw to Torres covering third, happy to see Bichette for some reason sliding in and tagging him out to complete the first 1-3-6-2-5-6 triple play in league history.