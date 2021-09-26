BOSTON — If it is Yankees-Red Sox in the American League wild-card game come Oct. 5, the Yankees will love their chances.

Regardless of venue.

Rallying for a second straight game against a suspect Boston bullpen — with Aaron Judge and, yes, Giancarlo Stanton again playing significant roles — the Yankees completed a three-game sweep of the Red Sox with a 6-3 victory on Sunday night in front of a mostly irritated sellout crowd of 36,312 at Fenway Park.

The Yankees (89-67), winners of six straight and 11 of their last 15, reassumed the top wild-card spot in the American League by one game over the Red Sox (88-68). They stayed two games ahead of the Blue Jays (87-69), again whom the Yankees will start a three-game series Tuesday in Toronto.

The Yankees wound up going 9-3 against the Red Sox after dropping the first seven games between the teams.

Sunday night's game could only be described as bizarre, with the Yankees doing everything in their power to lose the game and winning it anyway.

Judge’s two-run double off former teammate Adam Ottavino in the eighth gave the Yankees a 4-3 lead and Stanton, who may well have turned around the Yankees’ playoff prospects with his 452-foot grand slam in the eighth inning Saturday, visited Lansdowne Street for a second straight night, blasting a 448-foot two-run shot to make it 6-3.

A bit of craziness preceded it all.

After DJ LeMahieu, who played an otherwise brilliant game at third, dropped a two-out foul pop by pinch hitter Kyle Schwarber in the seventh to extend his at-bat — Schwarber then hit a routine fly to shallow left-center that Joey Gallo dropped to give the Red Sox a 3-2 lead — all heck broke loose in the eighth.

Garrett Richards started the inning by walking Gio Urshela. Tyler Wade pinch ran but was thrown out attempting to steal second by Christian Vazquez. Wade inexplicably chose not to slide on the play, possibly thinking LeMahieu walked on a 3-and-1 pitch that was called a strike.

LeMahieu wound up walking and Anthony Rizzo lined a double to right-center to put runners at second and third. Ottavino came on to face Judge, who fouled off four 1-and-2 pitches before lasering a two-run double into the gap in left-center for a 4-3 lead. His at-bat was extended twice: first when first baseman Bobby Dalbec failed to catch a pop in foul ground and then when Vazquez failed to hold on to a foul tip. He had it briefly, and the drop may have come on the transfer, but that is not reviewable. Judge appeared to jam a finger on his left hand diving into second on the double but stayed in the game.

After the brief delay caused by Judge being evaluated by Aaron Boone and two Yankees trainers, Stanton crushed a hanging 0-and-1 slider over the Green Monster for his 34th homer. It gave Stanton 18 homers and 47 RBIs in 48 games since Aug. 3. He hit three homers and drove in 10 runs in the three-game series.

After Clay Holmes struck out the side in an electric sixth, Boone sent him back for what would be a wild seventh. When the lefty-swinging Travis Shaw entered the on-deck circle to pinch hit for Christian Arroyo — as Holmes was completing his warmup — Boone brought in lefty Joely Rodriguez. Red Sox manager Alex Cora then sent up the righty-hitting Jose Iglesias, who lashed a single to left. Alex Verdugo dragged a bunt past Rodriguez and suddenly the Red Sox had life.

With Vazquez at the plate, Rodriguez spiked a 1-and-0 changeup for a wild pitch that advanced the runners, and Vazquez’s sacrifice fly to right tied it at 2-2. Chad Green came in next and struck out Kike Hernandez looking. All appeared OK for the Yankees in terms of getting out of the inning when Schwarber sent a foul pop to third. LeMahieu was camped under the ball but dropped it for an error, extending the at-bat. All appeared OK again when Schwarber lifted a soft fly to left-center, where Gallo arrived in plenty of time . . . before dropping the ball, which allowed Verdugo to score for a 3-2 lead.