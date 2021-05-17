Add Giancarlo Stanton to the Yankees' list of wounded.

The Yankees placed the slugging designated hitter on the 10-day injured list on Monday, prior to their game in Texas against the Rangers, with a left quad strain.

The move was retroactive to Friday, as Stanton did not play in the Yankees' weekend series against the Orioles.

Stanton is hitting .282 with nine home runs and 24 RBIs in 131 at-bats this season. He had been on a tear earlier in the season with homers in three consecutive games from May 4-6, but he has just three hits in 25 at-bats since then.

The move comes a day after the team placed outfielder Aaron Hicks on the IL with a torn sheath in his left wrist.

To take Stanton's place on the roster, the Yankees recalled righthander Albert Abreu from Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre.