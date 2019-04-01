The Yankees placed Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list with a left biceps strain ahead of their series opener against the Detroit Tigers, the team announced Monday.

They recalled outfielder Clint Frazier from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move.

Just three games into the season, Stanton is 2-for-8 with seven walks, a run scored and four strikeouts. He went 0-for-2 with three walks and two strikeouts in the Yankees' 7-5 loss to the Orioles on Sunday.

Stanton, the NL MVP in 2017 with the Marlins, had a somewhat down year in his first year in the Bronx last season, and Yankees fans let him hear it. He was booed at the Stadium on multiple occasions amid a season where he slashed .266/.343/.509 with 38 home runs, 100 RBIs, 102 runs and a career-worst 211 strikeouts. But he did manage to stay healthy, missing just four games in all of 2018. The previous season, he slashed .281/.376/.631 with 59 home runs, 132 RBIs and 123 runs in a career-high 159 games.

Over the next 10 days, the Yankees host the Tigers for three games before going to Baltimore for three games and Houston for another three-game set.