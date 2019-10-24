Giancarlo Stanton had a low Grade 2 quad strain and was mostly ruled out for the ALCS, but Brian Cashman declined to take him off the roster because there were no better starting options, and removing Stanton would have made him ineligible for the World Series.

Stanton could have been replaced by Luke Voit — who also was hurting and got surgery on his core after the season ended. Mike Tauchman, Cashman said, was at around 85 percent, and also would only have been used in the World Series had the Yankees gotten there and Stanton not been ready.

Throughout the ALCS, Aaron Boone said Stanton was available to hit off the bench, but he never did get a shot at it, despite multiple opportunities.

“Obviously, if this was in-season, [Stanton] would have been put down, but the postseason it’s all a different category and he wouldn’t be available for the World Series,” Cashman said. “Right or wrong, I made a determination to keep him in play for the potential next stage. I weighed that as being more valuable than replacing him with somebody else on the roster to come in and sit on the bench.”

Cash mum on Chapman

Cashman wouldn’t say whether he already has been in talks with Aroldis Chapman’s agent in an effort to steer the closer away from opting out of his contract. The Yankees could add more to the back end of Chapman’s contract and extend his services. “It’s a sensitive aspect of it,” Cashman said. “I don’t think it’s healthy for me to openly talk about whether we intend to have discussions, whether discussions are currently happening.”

Formula not a problem

Cashman said that the Yankees' formula of power hitting and a power bullpen wasn’t the reason they were ousted from the playoffs, indicating, perhaps, that the team will continue down that road next year and maybe forgo seeking an ace-type pitcher. “This team had a lot of strengths,” he said. “We had some serious struggles with runners in scoring position and that ultimately decided the outcome of the series…Pitching is not what cost us the series with the Astros.

Ellsbury in limbo

Jacoby Ellsbury, who hasn’t played in two years and is in the midst of a seven-year, $153 million contract, doesn’t appear to be an option for next year either, Cashman said. “It’s hard to say based on how things have played out,” he said. “Right now, he’s not someone in a position health-wise where I can answer anything in the affirmative.”