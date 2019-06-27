TODAY'S PAPER
Brian Cashman expects Giancarlo Stanton to be out 'some time'

The Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton strikes out during the

The Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton strikes out during the second inning against the Astros at Yankee Stadium on Saturday. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
LONDON — Don’t expect Giancarlo Stanton back in the near term.

Speaking Thursday afternoon before a youth baseball clinic in advance of this weekend’s two-game London series vs. the Red Sox, general manager Brian Cashman said he expects Stanton, placed on the injured list Wednesday with a PCL sprain in his right knee, to be out for “some time.”

Cashman did not give a specific timeline for when he thinks Stanton might be back.

“It’s going to be more than two weeks, I can tell you that,” Cashman said. “He’ll be back [this season] …we’ll get a better feel in the coming weeks about a time frame.”

Is July unlikely?

I would say it’s safer to look into August,” Cashman said. “I don’t want to say it’s unlikely in July but the sweet spot would be August in terms of not getting burnt [with a prediction]. But if it’s sooner than that, I’ll take it.”

Stanton, who did not make the trip to London, has been limited to just nine games this season, missing time with an assortment of injuries, which includes a torn left biceps, left shoulder strain and left calf strain.

Nothing punitive

The Yankees choosing Mike Tauchman over Clint Frazier as their “26th man” for the London series had nothing to do with the latter taking nearly the full 72 hours to report for his minor league assignment after being demoted June 16.

“The 72-hour issue is something they have as their right,” Cashman said, meaning the collective bargaining agreement. “It had nothing to do with him not being selected coming here.”

It had entirely to do, Cashman said — though not explicitly — with Tauchman being a superior defender.

“It just came down to with Gardy [Brett Gardner], [Aaron] Judge and (Aaron) Hicks, who was best to cover all three (outfield) spots for us in the event we’re going to get jammed up in a game or [Aaron] Boonie just having the flexibility to cover all different positions and Tauchman does that,” Cashman said.

