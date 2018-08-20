Giancarlo Stanton is back in Miami, the scene of his climb and Derek Jeter’s rapid decline in popularity as the Marlins chief executive officer of the franchise.

When Jeter took over last October as part of the team’s new ownership, he talked about rebuilding by cost-cutting. Stanton envisioned the Marlins' future and and wanted no part of it.

Jeter’s virtually flawless face-of-baseball reputation, cultivated in a 20-year playing career with the Yankees, took a big hit from the fans in December after he traded Stanton, the National League’s reigning most valuable player, to the Yankees.

Popular Marlins Christian Yelich, Marcell Ozuna and Dee Gordon also were moved. Jeter was sent into damage-control mode as he hosted town-hall style meetings trying to explain his strategy for fixing the club.

The fans protested by staying away in droves from Marlins Park. The average home attendance through 63 games is a major-league low 9,677. It was 20,295 in 2017 as Stanton had a career-high 59 home runs and 132 runs batted in.

"Ticket sales have increased for the two days, however, I don’t have exact numbers," Marlins spokesman Marty Sewell said in an email. "And I would think that fan reaction will be mixed."

Miami Herald beat writer Clark Spencer said, “Given that the crowd will largely be made up of Yankees fans he should get a kind reception. He was here for eight seasons, after all, and really never did anything to anger the base."

When Stanton was traded, Jeter was quoted, “We wanted to fix the previous regime’s mistakes, and we weren’t going to be able to do that while paying one player $25 million a year for the next decade.” Stanton had signed a 13-year extension totaling $325 million in 2014.

In his introductory press conference with the Yankees, Stanton said, "I wanted us to go forward and advance with the pitching staff. I thought our lineup was legit and we needed help with our pitchers, to add and not subtract. The way they wanted to go was subtract, so I let that known I didn't want to be part of another rebuild, another losing season. Yes, I didn't want to be part of a rebuild.’’

Stanton returns to Miami on a mission. He has 299 career home runs and would like to get No. 300 against the team he played with for the first eight years of his career. “It’d be cool if I did that,’’ Stanton said Sunday. Stanton has experienced hamstring tightness but is expected to be in right for at least one of the two games against the Marlins.

"If the first game goes according to plan, then, yeah, play both,’’ Stanton said Sunday.

Neil Walker has played some games in right field while Stanton was the designated hitter, but Aaron Boone would like the flexibility of having Walker be available as an infielder with Didi Gregorius possibly headed to the disabled list after sustaining a bruised heel Sunday.

As for returning to Miami, Stanton said, “It’s going to be weird, for sure, walking in, going to the visitor side. But I'm looking forward to it. It's a big part of my life, my time down there. It’ll be a cool experience.’’

Maybe not so much for Jeter. He did not accompany Miami to New York in April for a two-game series when the Marlins visited Yankee Stadium for a two-game series in April. He is expected to keep a low profile with the Yankees in town, Spencer said.

Stanton had a slow start with the Yankees and was largely booed for the entire month of April when he hit .218 with five home runs.

The booing of Stanton started at the Yankees' home opener when he struck out five times while cleanup hitter Gregorius hit two three-run homers. Stanton’s self-deprecating line was, “That’s what a cleanup hitter does: You clean up the garbage in front of you.’’

Stanton's big rebound started in mid-June. In 58 games since June 16, he is hitting .334 with 17 homers and 44 RBI. Overall, he is hitting .285 and leads the team with 32 homers and 80 RBI.

Now Stanton gets Aaron Judge-like cheers when he steps to the plate. “I knew I had a big hole to dig out of,’’ Stanton said of his early slump. “I don't ever doubt my craft or my work. Sometimes in this game, it takes longer than you expect or want. you can't do anything but keep working.’’