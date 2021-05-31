Giancarlo Stanton’s at-bats since his return from the injured list are an argument for minor league rehab games after an injury.

Stanton went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts on Monday in the Yankees’ 3-1 loss to the Rays and is 0-for-12 with two walks and eight strikeouts in three games since coming off the injured list (quadriceps strain) on Friday.

Stanton had one quality swing on Monday: He lofted a 2-and-0 pitch from lefthander Rich Hill to medium centerfield in the third inning and looked as if he knew he had just missed it. When Stanton is hot, that pitch would have gone about nine miles into the visiting bullpen.

"He's [only] been back a couple days," manager Aaron Boone said. "G will be fine as long as he's healthy and starts to get his reps going. He'll be fine. He actually just missed the ball off the 2-0 count against Hill. It's fair to say he's probably dusting off some rust right now, but as long as he's healthy, he should round into form here."

Andujar stepping up

Boone decided to play Miguel Andujar in leftfield against Hill and sat Clint Frazier even though Frazier went 2-for-4 on Sunday and is 10-for-33 (.303) in his last 10 games.

The move paid off as Andujar went 2-for-4 with his first home run of the season. In his last 15 games, Andujar is 16-for-53 (.302).

"I think consistently getting more at-bats, that’s a big difference," Andujar said through an interpreter. "I’m seeing more of an opportunity to get in there and play the game, thank God, and also the work with my hitting coaches. I’m always watching video with them and talking and adjusting."

Boone has talked about playing Frazier in center, but Brett Gardner started against the lefthander and went 0-for-2 with a walk. Gardner is batting .193.

Another ‘E’ for Torres

Gleyber Torres, who made two errors in one inning on Sunday, threw away a routine grounder for his ninth error of the season. Torres backhanded the ball hit by Yandy Diaz leading off the sixth with the Rays leading 3-0 and air-mailed it well over DJ LeMahieu at first base.

Jameson Taillon walked the next batter, but Lucas Luetge worked out of trouble and finished with two shutout innings.

Severino timeline updated

Boone said Luis Severino (Tommy John surgery), who was scheduled to throw three simulated innings in Tampa on Monday, could make his first minor league rehab start Sunday. That would peg his return to the Yankees to just before the All-Star break.

Charity auction

Kyle Higashioka, who went 1-for-2 before being pinch hit for by Gary Sanchez in the seventh, is auctioning off his game-used equipment from the Memorial Day game to benefit the Special Operations Warrior Foundation. Higashioka announced the auction on his Twitter account (@the_higster) and said more details will follow.