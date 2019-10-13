TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Evening
SEARCH
57° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Giancarlo Stanton out of Yankees' ALCS Game 2 lineup with right quadriceps strain

Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton hits a home run

Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton hits a home run in the sixth inning during Game 1 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Saturday. Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print

HOUSTON — The Yankees’ injury issues have followed them into the postseason.

Aaron Boone disclosed before Sunday night’s Game 2 of the American League Championship Series that Giancarlo Stanton suffered a right quadriceps strain in the Yankees' 7-0 victory over the Astros in Game 1 on Saturday night.

Cameron Maybin started in leftfield in place of Stanton, whom the Yankees are not ready to rule out for the rest of the series.

“Hopefully it’ll be something he’ll be able to come back from, but we’ll see,” Boone said a few hours before Game 2.

Any roster changes during a playoff series must first be approved by Major League Baseball. If Stanton is replaced on the roster for the ALCS and the Yankees reach the World Series, he will not be eligible to be on the roster.

Stanton, who general manager Brian Cashman said was a pinch-hitting option Sunday, suffered the injury while legging out an infield single in the second inning Saturday night. He homered in the sixth and did not say anything to Boone or the training staff until after the game.

“He was obviously able to finish the game, but he did injure it a little bit,” Boone said.

Stanton was replaced by Maybin in the eighth inning of Game 1, which has been standard this postseason because Maybin is the superior defender. The move was not related to the injury.  

An MRI showed the strain, which would seem to make Stanton’s return this series a long shot. But with Stanton being out Sunday and with an off day to follow Monday, the club is holding out hope that he could show enough improvement and not need to be replaced on the roster.

If a replacement is needed, Tyler Wade, who can play all three outfield positions as well as three infield spots (aside from first base), would be a leading candidate.  

Stanton was limited to 18 games during the regular season because of a variety of injuries. The Yankees wound up putting a record 30 players on the injured list during the season.

“It is what it is,” Cashman said. “Doesn’t matter, frustration, no frustration. Cam gets a shot now, and I’m kind of thankful we, when we were wrestling what to do with our roster before this series started, that we made a tough choice to put [Aaron] Hicks on. And now that’s going to play into this a little bit more so now because of this. Hey, another person gets an opportunity and see what he makes of it. So far that’s served us well all year. But it’s not how you draw it up.”

With David Lennon

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold throws during the first Darnold's return a success as Jets hold off Cowboys
Patrick Day, right, lands a punch on Charles LI boxer 'fighting for his life' after KO, trainer says
Gerrit Cole of the Astros reacts after retiring To Yankees, Cole is the one who got away -- twice
Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr. dribbles the ball Dennis Smith wants to prove he can do more than score
Jordan Eberle of the Islanders skates with the Eberle's injury could create opening for Wahlstrom
Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres drove in five Torres drives in five runs to back Tanaka in 7-0 ALCS Game 1 win
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search