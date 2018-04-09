BOSTON — There may be panic in some circles — even though it’s only 10 games into a 162-game season — regarding Giancarlo Stanton’s glacial start as a Yankee, but that doesn’t extend to the general manager’s office.

“Am I worried about Stanton? I’m not worried about Stanton if you’re asking me that,” Cashman said by phone early Monday afternoon. “I’m always wanting us to fire on all cylinders at all times, which is not feasible, but that’s what we aspire to do.”

The Yankees, after dropping three of four to the Orioles over the weekend at the Stadium, have alternately fired and misfired in a 5-5 start to their season that continues Tuesday night at Fenway Park against the AL East-leading Red Sox.

Though various injuries have picked off a handful of Yankees since the end of spring training, starting with first baseman Greg Bird, the majority of fan frustration has been pointed at Stanton. The 28-year-old is experiencing what many before him have in their maiden voyages in the Bronx — a slow start and some corresponding rough treatment by Stadium fans.

Stanton, the NL MVP last season with the Marlins whose debut in Toronto was a smash with two homers, heard boos throughout the six-game homestand. That’s because he went 3-for-28 with 16 strikeouts, 10 of those coming courtesy of a pair of five-strikeout games.

“He’s going through a struggle period right now, which obviously everybody goes through and he’s had his history of it as well,” Cashman said. “But over time he’ll pop through on the other end. And during those times [the slump] it’s up to others to pick up the slack. But we’ve had a number of different people struggling all at the same time whether it’s hitting or pitching, so I think the off day is timely and we look forward to getting back to business, after we regroup, on Tuesday.”

The Yankees will try to do that against the Red Sox, who burst to an 8-1 start under new manager Alex Cora.

Asterisk alert: Boston has played seven games against the Rays, expected to be among the worst teams in the American League and two against the Marlins, expected to bring up the rear in the National League.

Still, given their respective offseasons, the anticipation all winter was the long-standing rivals slugging it out all season for East supremacy. Just as they did in 2017 when the 93-69 Red Sox edged the 91-71 Yankees.

Brett Gardner came up in 2008 and has played in 147 Yankees-Red Sox games, the most of anyone on the Yankees’ roster.

“It’s always a great atmosphere up there,” Gardner said. “I always look forward to it. Obviously they’ve got a really good team this year, and I’m sure we’ll be battling with those guys for 19 games this year. It’ll be fun.”

Aaron Boone, who hit a somewhat famous homer that will go down in Yankees-Red Sox rivalry lore, has been back to Fenway countless times since that 2003 blast off Tim Wakefield that won Game 7 of the 2003 ALCS but never as the Yankees’ manager.

“I’ve been treated really well there,” Boone said. “Since they’ve won as much as they have since ’04, I feel like a lot of the ribbing I get up there is a little more good-natured.”

Boone smiled.

“I’m sure now that I’m back in uniform,” he continued, “it won’t be as good-natured.”

Notes & quotes: Cashman said “the hope” is Gary Sanchez, who missed Saturday and Sunday’s game with a calf issue, will be back in the lineup Tuesday, but the team won’t know more until the catcher shows up Tuesday at the ballpark and is evaluated . . . Jacoby Ellsbury (hip) and Brandon Drury (migraines/blurry vision) saw specialists on Monday, but Cashman said an update wasn’t expected by the end of the day.