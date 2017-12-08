Reigning National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton has the Yankees on his list of preferred teams he would accept a trade to, according to reports.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported late Thursday night that the Yankees and Dodgers are Stanton’s preferred teams. Craig Mish and Jim Bowden of Sirius XM both tweeted that the Yankees are among the teams the Marlins slugger will approve a trade to. Mish tweeted that the Astros and Cubs are also on Stanton’s list.

It is unclear if the Yankees have serious interest in acquiring Stanton.

The Cardinals and Giants had reportedly worked out trade frameworks with the Marlins to acquire Stanton, but Rosenthal reported that Stanton does not want to accept trades to those teams.

The Marlins are reportedly $400 million in debt and Derek Jeter, part of the new ownership group, is looking to slash payroll. Stanton is still owed $295 million over the final 10 years of his contract. The Marlins reportedly traded Dee Gordon, fresh off a season with 201 hits and a .301 batting average, to the Mariners on Thursday.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is under a mandate from managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner to get payroll under the $197 million luxury tax threshold.

“I don’t want to get into the numerous reasons,” Steinbrenner said last month about getting under the luxury tax. “But for one, it’s going to give us more flexibility in the immediate years to come if we should decide to go over it again. You can have a world championship-caliber team and not have a $200-plus million payroll, and I think we’re finally getting to a point where that’s coming true for us because we’ve got a lot of good young players on our team.

“I think that flexibility is going to be a reality for us to do that and still field the kind of team that our fans demand.”

The Yankees would likely need to give up a big package of top prospects to land Stanton. Top prospect Gleyber Torres, who could end up starting at third base for the Yankees, and starting pitcher Chance Adams may factor into the Yankees’ plans for 2018.

If the Yankees engage in trade talks with the Marlins, the Yankees almost certainly would look to move outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury, who is owed a guaranteed $69 million through 2020, and possibly third baseman Chase Headley, who is due $13 million next season in the final year of his contract.

Stanton, who hit 59 home runs with 132 RBIs this past season, is a right fielder and the Yankees don’t have a glaring need for an outfielder with reigning American League Rookie of the Year Aaron Judge, who plays right field, Brett Gardner and Aaron Hicks as their probable starting outfield. The Yankees also appear set with a middle of the batting order that includes Judge, who hit 52 home runs as rookie, Gary Sanchez (33 home runs), Didi Gregorius (25 home runs) and Greg Bird. The Yankees, however, could rotate players in the designated hitter spot, with Stanton as part of that mix. Cashman said last month that Torres would have a chance to win the starting third base job, which — if that happens — could push Headley to the DH spot.

The Yankees had serious interest in signing Japanese star Shohei Ohtani, who can pitch and hit. Yankees president Randy Levine said on Tuesday that the Yankees’ proposal included a framework where Ohtani would pitch in the starting rotation and be in the batting order — perhaps as the DH — between starts. Ohtani, however, eliminated the Yankees from his list of teams that he would like to sign with. Ohtani would have filled two needs for the Yankees.

Adding a starting pitcher also appears to be high on the Yankees’ wish list this offseason and appears to be more of a priority than acquiring Stanton. Luis Severino, Masahiro Tanaka and Sonny Gray are locks for the rotation. Jordan Montgomery also figures into the rotation. But the Yankees still need another starter, especially if CC Sabathia does not return.

When asked Tuesday about missing out on Ohtani, Levine indicated that Cashman and his staff were already looking at other ways to improve a club that was one win away from reaching the World Series.

“Everything is not built around one player and so they have many other plans,” he said. “I am sure that they’re, as we speak, executing them now.”