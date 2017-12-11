Giancarlo Stanton officially becomes a Yankee

The Yankees have their $295-million man.

Reigning National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton officially is heading to the Bronx as part of a trade with the Miami Marlins, the Yankees announced Monday.

“As for NEW YORK CITY !!! I am officially a YANKEE🔥🔥,” Stanton wrote in an Instagram post Monday morning. “I can’t wait to spark this new chapter in my life, & keeping it Lit.” 🗽

Stanton will be introduced as a Yankee at a 2 p.m. news conference at baseball’s winter meetings in Florida.

The Yankees received Stanton and cash considerations in exchange for second baseman Starlin Castro, minor league righthanded pitcher Jorge Guzman and minor league infielder Jose Devers.

Stanton, 28, led baseball in home runs (59), RBIs (132) and slugging (.631) in 2017. He batted .281 with 123 runs scored.

Most significant from the perspective of the Marlins, who under Derek Jeter’s new ownership group are attempting to dump salary, the Yankees will pay $265 million of the $295 million owed the 28-year-old Stanton over the next 10 years.

“Thank you to the Marlins Organization & the amazing city of Miami! The city that adopted me at 17 with open arms. I’ve loved this place over the years and it will always be special to me,” Stanton wrote on Instagram. “I appreciate All my teammates & coaching Staff that battled day in and day out I feel for u fans, you’ve stuck with me as we’ve shared some roller coaster years. I’ve always tried to be as professional as possible during the unprofessional , circus times there!

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Regardless of the Ups&downs, I’ve grown n learned a lot as a Person/Player. So for that I give thanks, I hope there are better days in Miami . The city & the people are too great not to be!

“Stay positive & much love !”

Stanton has an opt-out clause in the contract that he can exercise after the 2020 season. He also has a full no-trade clause, which he exercised in vetoing deals to the Giants and Cardinals before giving the OK to joining the Yankees.

With Erik Boland