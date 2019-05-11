ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Giancarlo Stanton, on the injured list since April 1 with a left biceps strain and a left shoulder issue that required a cortisone shot two weeks ago, has been doing limited baseball activities at the club’s minor-league complex in Tampa the last couple of days.

“Reports are it went pretty well yesterday,” Aaron Boone said. “He hit a fair amount.”

Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki had been making progress from the left calf strain that put him on the IL on April 21 before suffering a setback May 1 during a rehab game with high Class A Tampa. Tulowitzki, seen in the clubhouse here before the game, is “getting ready to start hitting again and he’ll start taking ground balls next week,” Boone said.

Green in short order

Chad Green, sent to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on April 23 to work through his early-season struggles, will rejoin the Yankees “soon,” Boone said. Green, who has a 2.45 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 7 1/3 innings in three appearances (all starts) with Scranton, last pitched Wednesday.

Boone said he doesn’t think Green, who threw a side session Friday, will need another minor-league game before being recalled. “I think you’ll probably see him soon,” Boone said.

Glasnow out at least a month

Rays ace righthander Tyler Glasnow, who was pulled from Friday night’s start in the sixth inning with “right forearm tightness,” is expected to miss four to six weeks after being placed on the IL Saturday morning with a forearm strain. Glasnow, 25, is 6-1 with a 1.86 ERA.

On a roll

Adam Ottavino, who signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Yankees in the offseason, has been worth every penny to this point. When Ottavino escaped a bases-loaded, none-out jam in Friday night’s seventh inning, it made it eight straight scoreless appearances for the righthander, who lowered his ERA to 1.77 in 18 games. Opponents are hitting .111 (3-for-27) with six walks and nine strikeouts during the eight-game scoreless stretch.

First pitch

Great Neck’s Sarah Hughes, who won the 2002 Olympic gold medal in figure skating, tthrew out the ceremonial first pitch before Saturday night’s game.