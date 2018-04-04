Giancarlo Stanton turns boos to cheers with 2-run HR vs. Rays
The leftfielder rebounded immediately after striking out five times in the Yankees’ home opener on Tuesday.
So much for the booing.
Yankees leftfielder Giancarlo Stanton, booed after striking out five times in his home debut Tuesday, crushed a two-run homer an estimated 458 feet into the second deck in left in his first at-bat Wednesday afternoon against the Rays.
Stanton came up with Brett Gardner on and one out against lefthander Blake Snell.
Stanton, who homered twice in the Yankees’ season-opening victory Thursday in Toronto, fell behind 1-and-2 but destroyed a hanging slider for a two-run blast that left his bat at 117.9 mph, the hardest-hit ball in the big leagues so far this season.
The previous best?
The first-inning shot Stanton hit off Toronto’s J.A. Happ that was measured at 117.3 mph.
