Giancarlo Stanton turns boos to cheers with 2-run HR vs. Rays

The leftfielder rebounded immediately after striking out five times in the Yankees’ home opener on Tuesday.

Yankees leftfielder Giancarlo Stanton follows through on a

Yankees leftfielder Giancarlo Stanton follows through on a two-run home run against the Rays at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
So much for the booing.

Yankees leftfielder Giancarlo Stanton, booed after striking out five times in his home debut Tuesday, crushed a two-run homer an estimated 458 feet into the second deck in left in his first at-bat Wednesday afternoon against the Rays.

Stanton came up with Brett Gardner on and one out against lefthander Blake Snell.

Stanton, who homered twice in the Yankees’ season-opening victory Thursday in Toronto, fell behind 1-and-2 but destroyed a hanging slider for a two-run blast that left his bat at 117.9 mph, the hardest-hit ball in the big leagues so far this season.

The previous best?

The first-inning shot Stanton hit off Toronto’s J.A. Happ that was measured at 117.3 mph.

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

