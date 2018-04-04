So much for the booing.

Yankees leftfielder Giancarlo Stanton, booed after striking out five times in his home debut Tuesday, crushed a two-run homer an estimated 458 feet into the second deck in left in his first at-bat Wednesday afternoon against the Rays.

Stanton came up with Brett Gardner on and one out against lefthander Blake Snell.

.@Giancarlo818 demolishing baseballs in the Bronx.



Stanton, who homered twice in the Yankees’ season-opening victory Thursday in Toronto, fell behind 1-and-2 but destroyed a hanging slider for a two-run blast that left his bat at 117.9 mph, the hardest-hit ball in the big leagues so far this season.

The previous best?

The first-inning shot Stanton hit off Toronto’s J.A. Happ that was measured at 117.3 mph.