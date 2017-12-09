TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees on brink of acquiring Giancarlo Stanton, source says

Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro is part of the deal.

Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins bats against

Giancarlo Stanton of the Miami Marlins bats against the Arizona Diamondbacks during a game at Chase Field on September 24, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Christian Petersen

By Mike Rose, Marc Carig and David Lennon  michael.rose@newsday.com
The Yankees are on the brink of acquiring reigning National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton from the Marlins, a source confirmed Saturday morning.

The source also confirmed Yankees second baseman Starlin Castro and mid-level prospects would go to the Marlins.

Stanton would have to waive his no-trade clause and agree to a deal with the Yankees, and pass a physical before the deal is completed.

Stanton, 28, would join a potent Yankees lineup with rightfielder Aaron Judge, catcher Gary Sanchez and shortstop Didi Gregorious. Stanton is coming off a season with 59 home runs and 132 RBIs, Judge hit 52 home runs in his rookie season, Sanchez hit 33 home runs and Gregorious had a breakout season, hitting 25 home runs. The Yankees have not had two players who have hit 50 home runs in a season since Roger Maris (61) and Mickey Mantle (54) in 1961.

Earlier this week, it seemed as if Stanton was headed to the Giants or Cardinals after the Marlins negotiated the framework of potential trades with both clubs. But late Thursday night, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported that those deals had collapsed and that Stanton was turning his attention to the Dodgers — his hometown team — and the Yankees on a new list of preferred destinations.

Sirius XM reported that list also includes the Cubs and the defending world champion Astros.

Stanton, however, refused to waive his no-trade clause for a trade to the Cardinals or Giants. Both teams officially pulled themselves out of the running Friday.

That’s presumably when a deal with the Yankees heated up.

Stanton is still owed $295 million on the remaining 10 years of his contract. The Marlins, with Yankees great Derek Jeter as CEO, are desperately trying to dump payroll with the franchise reportedly $400 million in debt.

It’s unclear which players the Yankees are sending to the Marlins. Outfielder Jacoby Ellsbury is still owed $69 million through 2020 and third baseman Chase Headley will make $13 million in the final year of his contract.

