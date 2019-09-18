TODAY'S PAPER
53° Good Evening
SEARCH
53° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Giancarlo Stanton hits a double, plays six innings in return to Yankees' lineup

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the Yankees doubles in

Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the Yankees doubles in the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber
Print

Giancarlo Stanton went 1-for-3 with a double and played six innings in leftfield on Wednesday night in his first game back from the injured list. It was Stanton’s 10th game of the season.

Stanton, who had been out since June 26 with a knee injury, was greeted with a nice ovation from the crowd before his first at-bat in the second inning.

Stanton fell behind 0-and-2 against Angels lefthander Dillon Peters then worked the count back to 2-and-2 before stroking a one-hop double to the left-centerfield wall.

"Felt good for not being out there for a few months," Stanton said. "I felt good in the box. Moved around pretty well in the outfield, so it's a good start."

In the third inning, Stanton hit a 113-mile per hour ground ball to the left of second base. He was thrown out by shifted second baseman David Fletcher.

Stanton also nearly threw out a runner at the plate.

With one out in the third, Albert Pujols grounded a single to left. Stanton charged the ball and fired a one-hop strike to the plate, but Kyle Higashioka couldn’t glove it as Fletcher slid in with the first run of the game.

In the sixth, Stanton struck out on three pitches against righthander Luke Bard. He was replaced in left by Tyler Wade in the next half-inning.

Extra bases

To make room for Stanton on the roster, Dellin Betances (partially torn Achilles) was placed on the 60-day injured list . . . Manager Aaron Boone flipped his starters so Masahiro Tanaka will start Thursday against the Angels and J.A. Happ will pitch Friday vs. the Blue Jays. Boone said it was to “line up” the pitchers better for the rest of the regular season. It also – coincidentally or not — puts Tanaka on schedule to start Game 1 of the Division Series on Oct. 4 . . . Reliever Ryan Dull, waived on Sunday, was claimed by Toronto.

Newsday columnist Anthony Rieber

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith skates against the New Smith could be assigned to minors to free up cap space
Jamal Adams #33 of the New York Jets Adams angry after being fined for hit on Mayfield
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees Yankees' celebration on hold after loss to Angels
Two weeks into an 0-2 season, Giants head Jones, Manning talk change at starting QB
Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin skates against the Panarin injured in Rangers' first preseason game
CC Sabathia #52 of the New York Yankees Lennon: Yanks looking for postseason promise in Bronx
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search