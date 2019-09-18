Giancarlo Stanton went 1-for-3 with a double and played six innings in leftfield on Wednesday night in his first game back from the injured list. It was Stanton’s 10th game of the season.

Stanton, who had been out since June 26 with a knee injury, was greeted with a nice ovation from the crowd before his first at-bat in the second inning.

Stanton fell behind 0-and-2 against Angels lefthander Dillon Peters then worked the count back to 2-and-2 before stroking a one-hop double to the left-centerfield wall.

"Felt good for not being out there for a few months," Stanton said. "I felt good in the box. Moved around pretty well in the outfield, so it's a good start."

In the third inning, Stanton hit a 113-mile per hour ground ball to the left of second base. He was thrown out by shifted second baseman David Fletcher.

Stanton also nearly threw out a runner at the plate.

With one out in the third, Albert Pujols grounded a single to left. Stanton charged the ball and fired a one-hop strike to the plate, but Kyle Higashioka couldn’t glove it as Fletcher slid in with the first run of the game.

In the sixth, Stanton struck out on three pitches against righthander Luke Bard. He was replaced in left by Tyler Wade in the next half-inning.

Extra bases

To make room for Stanton on the roster, Dellin Betances (partially torn Achilles) was placed on the 60-day injured list . . . Manager Aaron Boone flipped his starters so Masahiro Tanaka will start Thursday against the Angels and J.A. Happ will pitch Friday vs. the Blue Jays. Boone said it was to “line up” the pitchers better for the rest of the regular season. It also – coincidentally or not — puts Tanaka on schedule to start Game 1 of the Division Series on Oct. 4 . . . Reliever Ryan Dull, waived on Sunday, was claimed by Toronto.