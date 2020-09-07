BUFFALO — Shortly after Giancarlo Stanton went to the injured list Aug. 9 with a Grade 1 left hamstring strain, the Yankees provided a timeline of three to four weeks for his return.

But after nearly a full month on the IL, Stanton, while progressing, doesn’t seem on track for an imminent return.

“I think it’s just making sure that thing is completely healed and he’s in a position where he can go out and hopefully not be in a position to reinjure it,” Aaron Boone said Monday. “When we’re talking about soft tissue, you’ve got to be all the way healed. So maybe it’s been a little bit slow, but we do feel like he’s making really good progress right now, and the last few days have been pretty encouraging.”

On Monday, Stanton, whom Boone described late last week as running at about “80%,” ran at the Stadium and hit off the high-velocity pitching machine, something he has been doing for a couple of weeks. Aaron Judge, who has been on the IL with the right calf strain he reinjured in his first game back from the IL on Aug. 27, also worked out at the Stadium.

“I’m not sure all the baseball stuff that he did today,” said Boone, who on Sunday said Judge would be “ramping up” his baseball activity Monday. “I’ll get that report a little bit later, but I know he ran outside to start his ramp- up. I know he’s feeling [good] and everything went well in his first kind of running [more intensely] on the field. So that was good news.”

But, as is the case with Stanton, there’s no timeframe for a return.

Good times in Buffalo

Before the game, Boone smiled when asked to recall his minor-league days, specifically in 1997, when he was a member of the Reds’ Triple-A affiliate in Indianapolis and played at Sahlen Field here.

“The first two games of the series got ‘colded-out,’ and the third game was equally as cold,” Boone said. “But we had to play and I remember it being about probably 28, 30 degrees with the wind blowing like crazy and Bartolo Colon [then a member of Cleveland’s organization] on the mound throwing 100. The wind was moving you in the batter’s box. Some fun memories from playing some really good ballgames here.”