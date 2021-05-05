It is a mathematical certainty Giancarlo Stanton will eventually cool off.

That occasion was not Wednesday night.

The designated hitter, swinging one of the hottest bats in the sport, continued that trend, going 3-for-4, including his team-leading eighth homer, with four RBIs in helping lead the Yankees to a 6-3 victory over the Astros in front of a crowd of 9,895 that was still plenty lively with vitriol.

The Yankees (16-14), winners of five straight and 11 of their last 15, went ahead in the bottom of the eighth on an RBI single by the slumping Aaron Hicks. Brett Gardner’s sacrifice fly with the bases loaded made it 5-3 and Stanton — who else? — added an RBI single with two outs to make it 6-3 leaving, once again, no doubt as to the story of the night.

His two-run homer gave the Yankees a 2-0 lead in the third and, with his club down 3-2 in the fifth, he delivered a two-out, RBI double that tied it at 3. Stanton’s homer, his second in as many nights, extended his hitting streak to 11 games, a stretch in which he’s 24-for-48 (.500) with five homers and 10 RBIs.

Aroldis Chapman’s dominant season continued as he pitched a perfect ninth for his seventh save in seven chances. The closer has not allowed a run in 11 games and has struck out 26 in 11 innings.

Gleyber Torres started the winning rally in the eighth against lefty Brooks Raley with a single. Clint Frazier, pinch hitting for Mike Ford, drew a walk, setting up the flare to right by Hicks, who had been in an 8-for-59 slide before his sixth-inning double (he would be stranded at second).

Jordan Montgomery could not hold the 2-0 lead Stanton provided him — Stanton’s blast improved him to 24-for 58 (.414) with five homers and 12 RBIs hitting in the two-hole where he’s followed by Aaron Judge — as the Astros (15-15) took the lead.

The Astros loaded the bases with three straight hits, the third a liner off the bat of Yordan Alvarez that hit Montgomery’s glove and skittered away from the pitcher. That brought up Carlos Correa, booed almost as lustily as Jose Altuve this series, whose groundout to second brought in a run to make it 2-1. Yuli Gurriel then laced one into the corner in left, which easily scored Alex Bregman but Correa, on an aggressive send by third-base coach Gary Pettis, was easily thrown out by Gio Urshela on his relay throw to the plate for the second out, keeping it tied at 2. But only for a moment as Aledmys Diaz roped a 1-and-2 changeup into the corner in left, the RBI double giving the Astros a 3-2 lead. Montgomery allowed three runs and eight hits in six innings. Astros righty Luis Garcia was mostly terrific, allowing three runs and two hits in 4 2/3 innings.

The Yankees tied it in the fifth. Gardner, in a 3-for-37 slump, reached with two outs, getting a grounder past a diving Altuve, for a single, the Yankees’ second hit of the night to that point. DJ LeMahieu worked a walk and that was it for Garcia, replaced by righty Ryne Stanek to face Stanton.

The DH got a fortunate break when Stanek’s 1-and-2 pitch that looked to be a strike was called a ball, and he took advantage, lining the next pitch to left for an RBI double that tied it at 3.

The Yankees looked as if they’d take the lead in the sixth. Urshela reached on an infield single to start the inning against Stanek, who then retired two straight. But Hicks ripped a two-out double into the corner in right. Third-base coach Phil Nevin held Urshela, much to the irritation of the crowd. Gary Sanchez walked to load the bases but Gardner couldn’t come through, popping to first.