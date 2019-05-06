Giancarlo Stanton didn’t go out of his way to paint an especially optimistic picture.

“Hit tomorrow and go from there,” Stanton said late Monday night.

The outfielder, on the IL since April 1 with a left biceps strain, made his first public comments in some time. Stanton had started hitting indoors during the Yankees recent West Coast trip but received a cortisone shot in his left shoulder April 22 in Anaheim and hasn’t hit since.

Stanton, who saw a specialist in California, is set to resume that activity Tuesday.

“I don’t know,” he said, asked about a timetable for his return. “Start swinging again and then go from there.”

How does he feel overall?

“Just going to ramp it up and see how it goes,” Stanton said. “So there’s no major update for you guys.”

Asked if he was experiencing any discomfort, Stanton offered a slight smile.

“No major update for you guys,” he said. “Hit tomorrow, then go from there.”

Betances clears first hurdle

Picking up a ball for the first time in three weeks, Dellin Betances admitted to having some nerves.

But the righthander, who started the season on the injured list with a right shoulder impingement and then suffered a setback during a sim game April 11 that required three weeks without throwing, made it through his pregame work Monday that included the restart of a throwing program.

“I was a little nervous to be honest with you,” Betances said. “Any time you rest for three weeks, you don’t know how you’re going to feel but I was really encouraged with what I did today.”

Betances, watched by pitching coach Larry Rothschild and trainer Steve Donohue, made 25 throws at 60 feet, the entire session lasting about five minutes. The 31-year-old, who received a cortisone shot in his right shoulder at the beginning of the three-week stretch where he didn’t throw, said he’ll play catch again on Wednesday.

“Obviously it was real light today,” said Betances, whom GM Brian Cashman has said could be back “sometime” in June. “But I felt good, which was the main thing.”