BOSTON — The Yankees came into this series at Fenway Park insisting that Giancarlo Stanton would play at least one of the four games in the field in preparation for the coming weekend’s interleague series in Miami, where there will be no DH.

Now it is fair to speculate whether that actually will happen.

Stanton was the DH for the fourth time in four days Sunday, but Aaron Boone said that had nothing to do with any reticence about putting him in the field for the first time since 2019. Rather, it was because first baseman Chris Gittens was put on the injured list Sunday morning with a right ankle sprain.

"I had planned on DHing Gittens today and then G [Stanton] would have played the outfield in that scenario," Boone said before Sunday’s 5-4 loss. "So he’ll have to wait until Miami now."

The Yankees would prefer to keep Stanton, who has suffered numerous leg injuries, off the notoriously hard turf at Tropicana Field this week before they face Miami.

Urshela returns

Gio Urshela, who had been on the COVID-19 injured list, was activated Sunday and started at third, hitting seventh. He went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI single off the top of the Green Monster in leftfield. Kyle Higashioka and Aaron Judge, also on the COVID-19 list, are expected to work out at the minor-league complex in Tampa on Monday and possibly be activated Wednesday or Thursday in St. Petersburg, Florida, during the series against the Rays that starts Tuesday.

Boone said Jordan Montgomery will start Tuesday night, likely followed by Nestor Cortes Jr. on Wednesday and Gerrit Cole on Thursday.

Long Island connection

Reliever Sal Romano, who was born in Syosset and lived there until he was "about 9 or 10," when his family moved to Connecticut, said he grew up a "huge" fan of the Jets and, yes, the Yankees.

The 6-5, 255-pound Romano, 27, was called up from the minors Thursday and made his Yankees debut that night, allowing no runs and a hit in two-thirds of an inning at Fenway Park.

"It was just an amazing moment for me for my family," Romano said Sunday.

Gut punches

In the last 26 days, a span of 19 games, the Yankees have had five tremendous meltdowns in the late innings that cost them victories.

On June 30, Aroldis Chapman and Lucas Luetge allowed seven runs in the ninth as the Angels erased an 8-4 deficit at Yankee Stadium and won, 11-8.

On July 4, in the first game of a doubleheader, Chapman and Luetge allowed six runs in the seventh and final inning as the Mets erased a 5-4 deficit at Yankee Stadium and won, 10-5.

On July 11, Domingo German and Chad Green allowed six runs in the bottom of the ninth as the Astros erased a 7-2 deficit and won, 8-7.

On July 22, with the Yankees leading the Red Sox 3-1 after 8 1/2 innings, Green allowed two runs in the bottom of the ninth. After the Yankees scored a run in the 10th, Brooks Kriske threw four wild pitches and allowed two runs in the bottom of the inning as the Red Sox won, 5-4.

On July 25, German brought a no-hitter and a 4-0 lead into the bottom of the eighth. The Red Sox picked up all five of their hits and scored five runs in the inning against German, Jonathan Loaisiga and Zack Britton for a 5-4 win.