DETROIT — Giancarlo Stanton made his return to the Yankees on Friday night after missing 13 games with a left quadriceps strain, a potential boost for a lineup that in the past week has had more taken away from it than added.

"Definitely good to have him back with what he means to our lineup," Aaron Boone said before the Yankees started a three-game series against the Tigers. "How well he [was] swinging the bat . . . just adds a little bit more length to our lineup."

It’s a lineup that lost Aaron Hicks for the season late last week when he opted to have surgery to repair a torn tendon sheath in his left wrist and likely will be without Luke Voit for at least the next six to eight weeks (Voit was diagnosed with a Grade 2 right oblique strain on Wednesday).

Stanton, who has battled his share of injuries since playing in 158 games in 2018 — his first season in pinstripes — came into Friday hitting .282 with nine homers and an .882 OPS. He had four hits in his last 26 at-bats when he got hurt, but immediately before that, he was red-hot: 24-for-48 with five homers in 11 games.

"Obviously, his power is prodigious," Boone said. "What’s been really impressive about him this year, to me, is the quality of the at-bat we’ve been getting, really going back to, I felt, spring training. He was having really good at-bats, a really good process, and [he] carried it right into the regular season. Even on days he’s not getting hits, I feel like routinely we’re looking at two or three balls that are smoked each and every day. I just think he’s in a really good frame of mind."

Opportunity knocks, but for whom?

Top pitching prospect Deivi Garcia, who has been inconsistent with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season (1-0 with a 5.17 ERA in four starts), will start Saturday night. But while many see that as an opportunity for the 22-year-old to stake his claim to the rotation opening created by Corey Kluber’s shoulder injury, Boone indicated others will be considered, too.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"We’ll see," Boone said of Garcia getting regular starts in Kluber’s absence. "We have options . . . Michael King is not totally lengthened out as a full starter, but he’s a guy that could figure into that mix as well."

Chapman OK

Aroldis Chapman, unavailable Thursday because of an illness, traveled with the Yankees here and was available Friday night, Boone said.