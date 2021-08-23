ATLANTA — Maybe all Giancarlo Stanton needed was the regular action in the outfield that he’s been getting.

The slugger, primarily relegated to the designated hitter role since joining the Yankees before the 2018 season, is enjoying one of his best stretches at the plate in his time in the Bronx.

And it’s coincided with Stanton receiving somewhat consistent reps in the field.

That continued in a big way Monday night. Stanton hit a solo homer to rightfield to put the Yankees on the board in the second inning, then roped a two-out, two-run double in the sixth to break a tie and lift his team to its 10th straight victory, a 5-1 decision over Atlanta in front of 39,176 at Truist Park.

The Yankees (73-52), who hold the top spot in the American League wild-card race, won for the 32nd time in the last 43 games and climbed within four games of the AL East-leading Rays, who were idle.

Additionally, the Yankees ended the nine-game winning streak Atlanta (68-57) brought into the night. It was the third game in MLB history — and first since Sept. 7, 1901, when the Pirates played the Phillies — in which both teams entered with at least a nine-game winning streak.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Stanton went 2-for-3 with three RBIs before being double-switched out of the game in the sixth inning. He improved to 24-for-76 (.316) with five homers and 18 RBIs in his last 23 games, a stretch that began when he started in the field on July 30 in Miami, his first time doing so since Game 1 of the 2019 ALCS in Houston.

The game also featured more excellence from the Yankees’ pitchers, this time Jordan Montgomery and Jonathan Loaisiga.

Montgomery, making his second start since coming off the COVID-19 injured list and not with his best stuff, allowed one run, two hits and four walks in five innings in improving to 5-5 with a 3.69 ERA in what has been an underrated season for the lefthander. Loaisiga took over in the sixth and struck out four in two scoreless innings. Wandy Peralta added a scoreless eighth and Aroldis Chapman pitched a perfect ninth.

The Yankees put a runner in scoring position with two outs in the first against Atlanta righty Huascar Ynoa, who came in 4-2 with a 2.70 ERA. Ynoa needed just eight pitches to retire DJ LeMahieu and Anthony Rizzo, but Aaron Judge (two hits) smashed a ground-ball single to left, improving him to 17-for-43 (.321) and extending his on-base streak to 16 games. Judge then stole his sixth base of the season, but Joey Gallo struck out looking at a slider.

Stanton led off the second by slicing a 2-and-2 slider to right for his 21st homer and a 1-0 lead. Atlanta tied it in the bottom half when Dansby Swanson led off and hit a first-pitch curveball to center for his 25th homer and 10th since the All-Star break.

Atlanta put two on in the fourth when Montgomery walked Adam Duvall and William Contreras back-to-back. Montgomery then got fortunate as Heredia hit a screaming liner on a 2-and-2 changeup but right at shortstop Andrew Velazquez for the third out.

The Yankees put their second runner in scoring position in an as many innings in the sixth. LeMahieu got hit by a pitch and Gallo worked a two-out walk. Stanton then ripped a 2-and-1 slider to the base of the wall in left for a two-run lead.

Gary Sanchez’s two-out, two-run single between shortstop Swanson and overshifted second baseman Ozzie Albies with the bases loaded in the eighth made it 5-1.

Among the early non-offense highlights for the Yankees were the 6-5, 250-pound Gallo making a diving catch near the foul line in left on a second-inning drive by Guillermo Heredia and the 6-7, 282-pound Judge making a running catch near the wall in center (the 6-6, 245-pound Stanton had an uneventful evening in right).