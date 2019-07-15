TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Evening
SEARCH
75° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo gives baseball a shot at Yankee Stadium

Milwaukee Bucks forward and 2019 NBA MVP Giannis

Milwaukee Bucks forward and 2019 NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, left, signs shoes for Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia before a game between the Yankees and Rays on Monday at Yankee Stadium. Photo Credit: AP/Kathy Willens

By The Associated Press
Print

In hoops, Giannis Antetokounmpo is court royalty. But in baseball, he's a complete rookie.

In fact, the 24-year-old from Greece said he'd never even touched a baseball before he did so Monday night at Yankee Stadium.

The reigning NBA MVP was shocked.

"It was really heavy," Antetokounmpo told The Associated Press. "I thought it would be lighter."

The Milwaukee Bucks star went on to take a few swings in the batting cage beneath the stands before the Yankees faced the Tampa Bay Rays. The 6-foot-11 Antetokounmpo got some coaching, with limited results — he swung and missed once with the ball on a tee, and made light contact on two other tries.

"I would be a terrible baseball player," he said.

The "Greek Freak" was in the Bronx with his three brothers to promote his new signature sneaker and signed a pair for a fan — Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia.

Antetokounmpo watched the Yankees take batting practice, which reinforced his notion that he wasn't destined for the diamond.

"I saw Aaron Judge hitting the ball into the stands. That's amazing. You've got to be really strong to do that," he said.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Yankees reliver Dellin Betances warms up on the Sevy, Betances begin road back with 25 throws
Mets starting pitcher Zack Wheeler reacts against the Wheeler to IL with shoulder fatigue
Simon Holmstrom skates during the Islanders' final day Isles, first-rounder Holmstrom agree to contract
Knicks forward Henry Ellenson reacts after he sinks Source: Nets, Ellenson agree to two-way deal
Luis Severino of the New York Yankees looks Severino, Betances cleared to begin throwing again
Tina Charles of the Liberty speaks during the Liberty's Charles picked for All-Star Game
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search