Yankees

Yankees release veteran pitcher Gio Gonzalez

Pitcher Gio Gonzalez reacts during the second inning

Pitcher Gio Gonzalez reacts during the second inning of Game 4 of the NLCS against the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 16, 2018 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Jeff Gross

By Casey Musarra casey.musarra@newsday.com
After signing with the Yankees just over a month ago, Gio Gonzalez is a free agent again.

Gonzalez, 33, was released from his minor-league contract on Monday, the Yankees announced. Because they did not add him to the 25-man roster, Gonzalez becomes a free agent.

The veteran lefthander and two-time All-Star made three starts with Triple-A Scranton this season, going 2-1 with a 6.00 ERA, 1.667 WHIP and 19 strikeouts in 15 innings. In 11 big-league seasons with three teams (Oakland, Washington and Milwaukee), Gonzalez is 313-307 with a 3.69 ERA, 1.316 WHIP and 1,748 strikeouts.

By Casey Musarra

