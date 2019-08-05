Gio Urshela walked back into the Yankees’ clubhouse Sunday night with both of his legs bandaged, but the third baseman promised he was fine.

After hitting a two-run homer in the third inning of the Yankees’ 7-4 victory over the Red Sox at the Stadium, Urshela fouled off two balls hard in the sixth, one above his right knee and another off his left shin.

He stayed in the game before being removed in the top of the ninth and said he plans to play in Monday night’s game in Baltimore.

“I feel good,” he said. “Better than when the game ended.”

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Urshela had an X-ray after the game. Results were negative.

“It stiffened up on him pretty good,” Boone said. “He’s in there icing now and we’ll see how he is.”

After each foul ball, Urshela dropped to the ground in pain. He was checked on by Boone and trainer Steve Donohue and was able to finish his at-bat, much to the delight of the fans, who serenaded him with “Gio, Gio” chants. He wound up grounding out.

Urshela’s toughness also impressed his teammates.

“He fouled a ball 100 miles per hour off one knee, then fouled it off another knee, and I was going up and down the dugout saying, ‘Hey, he’s going to hit a home run right here,’ ” Aaron Judge said. “This whole team is tough. We know how hard everybody’s working, we know how beat up everybody is and we’ve got to stay in there and keep fighting.”

Urshela, who is batting .314, said he wasn’t thinking too much about the Yankees’ injury woes before or after he went down.

“We’re ready every day to play,” he said. “It doesn’t matter.”

Boone added that the injuries have become something of a “rallying cry for us” and credited the team for its mindset in the last few games.

“I think it’s not just brought a level of physical toughness to the room but it’s forced guys to be mentally tough as well,” he said. “I think it’s part of the hunger that exists with those guys.”