It was on the crude, unkempt fields in Cartagena, Colombia, where Gio Urshela first took ground balls. The bounces were unpredictable off the uneven surfaces; the baseballs often tattered.

This environment was what prepared Urshela for the manicured fields of professional baseball. Almost nightly, the 27-year-old third baseman makes the tough plays look like second nature. They’re a cakewalk when considering the conditions with which he grew up.

“I’ve been working on it since I was a kid,” Urshela said Tuesday before the Yankees’ 4-3 win over the Blue Jays. “I used to take ground balls on really bad fields in Colombia, so the ball is coming, bouncing, and I’d still catch it.”

Perhaps his fielding skills were what kept affording chances to a player often considered not just glove-first, but glove-only, at the start of his career.

But Urshela’s once latent bat has livened, earning him regular playing time on a walking-wounded Yankees team that so desperately needed his contributions. Now — much to most anyone’s surprise — Urshela could be on his way to the All-Star Game in Cleveland on July 9.

“I mean, to be honest, I wasn’t expecting that,” Urshela said with a smile as he basked in his first extended opportunity since 2015, his rookie season in Cleveland.

As part of MLB’s new All-Star selection process, Urshela was voted by the fans during “The Primary” as one of three finalists to start at third base, along with Alex Bregman and Hunter Dozier. Bregman was voted the starter after “The Starters Election” concluded Thursday.

Pitchers and reserves are chosen by managers, so Urshela can make the AL roster if Alex Cora deems him worthy. Rosters will be announced on Sunday.

Through 64 games after his promotion on April 6, Urshela owns a slash line of .303/.354/.458 with six home runs and 35 RBIs. His 201 at-bats are more than the 199 he compiled over 2017 and 2018 with the Indians and Blue Jays, respectively. During his first three seasons (466 at-bats), Urshela limped to a line of .225/.274/.315 with eight home runs and 39 RBIs.

“I didn’t have that confidence, maybe, that I have now,” Urshela said. “So I think that’s the biggest key, trusting myself to know what kind of hitter I am.”

The Yankees acquired Urshela from the Blue Jays last August for cash considerations, a move that seemed inconsequential with Miguel Andujar scorching during his rookie season.

But with Andujar sidelined after just three games with a torn right labrum — which forced him out for the year after a nine-game comeback attempt in May — Urshela took advantage.

He didn’t just produce. He impressed.

“I don’t think anybody could have envisioned the kind of opportunity he’s gotten here, but he really just took that opportunity and ran with it,” outfielder Brett Gardner said. “He’s been unbelievable.”

“He’s a gifted defender,” manager Aaron Boone said. “The degree of difficulty of some of his plays that he makes look pretty easy, he is impressive. And then offensively, man it’s just been good at-bats … from the start of spring, it’s been good at-bats and it hasn’t stopped.”

When Didi Gregorius returned from Tommy John surgery on June 7, Urshela’s role evolved. Gregorius reclaimed shortstop, and Gleyber Torres moved to second base. DJ LeMahieu, who was primarily at second base, has now taken starts away from Urshela — even though LeMahieu’s defensive versatility gives Boone the luxury of being creative.

“He’s just been a really good all-around player for us,” Boone said, acknowledging that Urshela will get “more days off with everyone being back.”

Even still, Urshela’s mere presence on the roster — given the team’s improving health — speaks volumes. Once just a middling prospect whose bat failed to match his glove, Urshela has perhaps become a part of the Yankees’ future, as he’s not a free agent until 2024.

He heard the chatter about his lagging bat and revived his career with the help of Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre hitting coach Phil Plantier, whom Urshela credited for his turnaround.

“That’s maybe the reason that I’m the hitter I am right now,” Urshela said. “I always want to prove that people are wrong, that if you work, you can get better.”

From the uneven fields of Cartagena to the bright lights of the Bronx, Urshela has proven to be more than a replacement. He could be an All-Star.