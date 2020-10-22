Gio Urshela a Gold Glove finalist?
That was not a surprise Thursday afternoon when the finalists at each position were announced; certainly not a surprise to anyone who has watched Urshela man third base for the Yankees the last two seasons. Each week at a minimum, it seemed, the 29-year-old turned in a handful of highlight reel plays.
But Clint Frazier a finalist in rightfield?
That one, no doubt, had some fans doing a double-take given Frazier’s highly publicized issues in the field in 2019.
Still, Frazier, 26, a fan-favorite from the moment the Yankees acquired him as the centerpiece to the Andrew Miller trade deadline deal in 2016 with Cleveland, showed dramatic improvement there this season as he played mostly in right but also some in leftfield and was appropriately recognized.
"I don’t know if I’ve proven everything yet," Frazier said of his defense a few days after being recalled to the big leagues from the team’s alternate site in Moosic, Pennsylvania on Aug. 12. "I’m not out there to be a Gold Glover, I’m just trying to just make the simple plays. Those are plays that I should make."
Those were the plays Frazier struggled making during his nightmare 2019. That changed this season as Frazier, while still displaying the bat skills that have never been questioned during his development, went from liability in the field to, at times, someone capable of saving runs with his glove.
"I never really looked at myself as a bad outfielder [last year], I just had a couple bad plays," Frazier, who hit eight homers and produced a .905 OPS in 39 games this season, said in August. "It was easy plays that I should make, and I’m happy that I’m making them this year."
The other finalists in right are Joey Gallo (Rangers) and Anthony Santander (Orioles). Urshela, who had an .858 OPS with six homers and 11 doubles in 43 games, was named a finalist at third along with Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Rangers) and Yoán Moncada (White Sox).
2020 GOLD GLOVE FINALISTS
American League
PITCHER
Griffin Canning, Angels
Kenta Maeda, Twins
Zach Plesac, Indians
CATCHER
Yasmani Grandal, White Sox
James McCann, White Sox
Roberto Pérez, Indians
FIRST BASE
Yuli Gurriel, Astros
Matt Olson, A's
Evan White, Mariners
SECOND BASE
Cesar Hernandez, Indians
Danny Mendick, White Sox
Jonathan Schoop, Tigers
THIRD BASE
Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Rangers
Yoán Moncada, White Sox
Gio Urshela, Yankees
SHORTSTOP
Carlos Correa, Astros
J.P. Crawford, Mariners
Niko Goodrum, Tigers
LEFT FIELD
Alex Gordon, Royals
Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Blue Jays
Kyle Tucker, Astros
CENTER FIELD
Byron Buxton, Twins
Ramón Laureano, A's
Luis Robert, White Sox
RIGHT FIELD
Clint Frazier, Yankees
Joey Gallo, Rangers
Anthony Santander, Orioles
NATIONAL LEAGUE
PITCHER
Max Fried, Braves
Kyle Hendricks, Cubs
Alec Mills, Cubs
CATCHER
Tucker Barnhart, Reds
Willson Contreras, Cubs
Jacob Stallings, Pirates
FIRST BASE
Brandon Belt, Giants
Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals
Anthony Rizzo, Cubs
SECOND BASE
Adam Frazier, Pirates
Nico Hoerner, Cubs
Kolten Wong, Cardinals
THIRD BASE
Brian Anderson, Marlins
Nolan Arenado, Rockies
Manny Machado, Padres
SHORTSTOP
Javier Báez, Cubs
Miguel Rojas, Marlins
Dansby Swanson, Braves
LEFT FIELD
Shogo Akiyama, Reds
Tyler O'Neill, Cardinals
David Peralta, D-backs
CENTER FIELD
Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves
Cody Bellinger, Dodgers
Trent Grisham, Padres
RIGHT FIELD
Mookie Betts, Dodgers
Charlie Blackmon, Rockies
Jason Heyward, Cubs