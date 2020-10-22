TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees' Gio Urshela and Clint Frazier named 2020 AL Gold Glove finalists

An example of Clint Frazier's imroved defense in the outfield as he makes a diving catch against the Rays at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 1, 2020. Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Gio Urshela a Gold Glove finalist?

That was not a surprise Thursday afternoon when the finalists at each position were announced; certainly not a surprise to anyone who has watched Urshela man third base for the Yankees the last two seasons. Each week at a minimum, it seemed, the 29-year-old turned in a handful of highlight reel plays.

But Clint Frazier a finalist in rightfield?

That one, no doubt, had some fans doing a double-take given Frazier’s highly publicized issues in the field in 2019.

Still, Frazier, 26, a fan-favorite from the moment the Yankees acquired him as the centerpiece to the Andrew Miller trade deadline deal in 2016 with Cleveland, showed dramatic improvement there this season as he played mostly in right but also some in leftfield and was appropriately recognized.

"I don’t know if I’ve proven everything yet," Frazier said of his defense a few days after being recalled to the big leagues from the team’s alternate site in Moosic, Pennsylvania on Aug. 12. "I’m not out there to be a Gold Glover, I’m just trying to just make the simple plays. Those are plays that I should make."

Those were the plays Frazier struggled making during his nightmare 2019. That changed this season as Frazier, while still displaying the bat skills that have never been questioned during his development, went from liability in the field to, at times, someone capable of saving runs with his glove.

"I never really looked at myself as a bad outfielder [last year], I just had a couple bad plays," Frazier, who hit eight homers and produced a .905 OPS in 39 games this season, said in August. "It was easy plays that I should make, and I’m happy that I’m making them this year."

The other finalists in right are Joey Gallo (Rangers) and Anthony Santander (Orioles). Urshela, who had an .858 OPS with six homers and 11 doubles in 43 games, was named a finalist at third along with Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Rangers) and Yoán Moncada (White Sox).

2020 GOLD GLOVE FINALISTS

American League

PITCHER

Griffin Canning, Angels

Kenta Maeda, Twins

Zach Plesac, Indians

CATCHER

Yasmani Grandal, White Sox

James McCann, White Sox

Roberto Pérez, Indians

FIRST BASE

Yuli Gurriel, Astros

Matt Olson, A's

Evan White, Mariners

SECOND BASE

Cesar Hernandez, Indians

Danny Mendick, White Sox

Jonathan Schoop, Tigers

THIRD BASE

Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Rangers

Yoán Moncada, White Sox

Gio Urshela, Yankees

SHORTSTOP

Carlos Correa, Astros

J.P. Crawford, Mariners

Niko Goodrum, Tigers

LEFT FIELD

Alex Gordon, Royals

Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Blue Jays

Kyle Tucker, Astros

CENTER FIELD

Byron Buxton, Twins

Ramón Laureano, A's

Luis Robert, White Sox

RIGHT FIELD

Clint Frazier, Yankees

Joey Gallo, Rangers

Anthony Santander, Orioles

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PITCHER

Max Fried, Braves

Kyle Hendricks, Cubs

Alec Mills, Cubs

CATCHER

Tucker Barnhart, Reds

Willson Contreras, Cubs

Jacob Stallings, Pirates

FIRST BASE

Brandon Belt, Giants

Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals

Anthony Rizzo, Cubs

SECOND BASE

Adam Frazier, Pirates

Nico Hoerner, Cubs

Kolten Wong, Cardinals

THIRD BASE

Brian Anderson, Marlins

Nolan Arenado, Rockies

Manny Machado, Padres

SHORTSTOP

Javier Báez, Cubs

Miguel Rojas, Marlins

Dansby Swanson, Braves

LEFT FIELD

Shogo Akiyama, Reds

Tyler O'Neill, Cardinals

David Peralta, D-backs

CENTER FIELD

Ronald Acuña Jr., Braves

Cody Bellinger, Dodgers

Trent Grisham, Padres

RIGHT FIELD

Mookie Betts, Dodgers

Charlie Blackmon, Rockies

Jason Heyward, Cubs

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

