KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Over the weekend, Aaron Boone said he thought there was a good possibility Gio Urshela would rejoin the Yankees at some point during this six-game trip, perhaps as soon as Wednesday.

Monday brought far different news. Boone said Urshela, on the injured list since Aug. 1 with a left hamstring strain, suffered a setback while going through some of his rehab work at the Stadium on Sunday.

"When he was out running and then doing his ground balls, he felt a little something toward the end of his ground balls," Boone said. "He's back in New York, so I don't anticipate him being with us this week."

Boone said he doesn’t believe the setback for Urshela, who is hitting .274 with 11 homers and a .754 OPS in 84 games, is a significant one.

"I don't think it's that serious," he said. "But he was in line to probably join us and be back in the lineup on Wednesday. That's not going to happen now. So I don't know how his day went today, so whether that pushes it back later in the week or into the next week, I don't have a timeline on that yet. But I don't think it's back from where he started."

Better news on Sevy

Luis Severino appears full steam ahead for a return within the next couple of weeks.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The righthander set down all 12 batters he faced — striking out five of them — in a rehab start Sunday with Double-A Somerset (Somerset’s staff ended up completing a no-hitter).

"He'll make another [rehab] start Friday . . . and then we'll probably have a decision in front of us [of] whether he takes another one [rehab outing] or potentially at that point is with us," Boone said. "But he's certainly getting close and looks and feels really good."

Severino is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery performed in February 2020 and the groin injury he suffered in mid-June when he was nearing the end of his elbow rehab. He last appeared in a big-league game in Game 3 of the 2019 ALCS against the Astros.

News good on Kluber, too

Boone said Corey Kluber, on the IL since May 26 with a right shoulder strain, is set to begin a rehab assignment Thursday with Double-A Somerset. That potentially paves the way for a return at some point in September, a timeline recently mentioned by general manager Brian Cashman.