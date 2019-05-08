Gio Urshela had to leave the Yankees’ 10-1 loss to Seattle Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium. He didn’t come out to third for the top of the eighth inning after fouling a ball off his left knee during his at-bat that ended the seventh.

It wasn’t immediately known if he will be able to play in the series finale Thursday night. The injury was announced as a contusion.

“I think [he’s] OK,” Aaron Boone said. “I haven’t seen him yet, but they took X-rays just to be safe and they were negative. It seems like a bruise. So we’ll just monitor that overnight.”

Urshela went 0-for-3 and made his second error in two games. But his usually golden glove had pushed Miguel Andujar off third and over to DH for the fourth straight game after Andujar played third and made two errors Saturday in his return from a right shoulder injury.

Boone said Tuesday he planned to use Andujar at third sometime this week. Perhaps the time could come right away if Urshela can’t go. DJ LeMahieu moved from second to third when Urshela came out, and Thairo Estrada came in at second.

“I’m going to be ready to play,” Andujar said. “It’s unfortunate. We’ve had many injuries this year already. I don’t know for sure what’s going to happen with [Urshela], but if I have to go and play the field, I’ll be ready to play.”

But Andujar is having his own problems right now. Not with the shoulder, though —his bat has been cold since he returned after missing 28 games.

Andujar's game-ending double play completed his third straight 0-for-4 night in the series. He’s 2-for-19 (.105) in the five games since returning, and his season average for eight games is only .156 on five singles in 32 at-bats. He has just one RBI, on a sac fly.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It’s a very small sample size, though. He had said after going 1-for-3 with a walk in his first game back that he felt the rhythm was there. He had a three-game rehab assignment with High-A Tampa before that. He didn’t sound discouraged after this latest game.

“I feel good at the plate,” Andujar said through an interpreter. “Bad days at the plate are going to happen regardless of how good you feel, especially when you face good pitching like tonight. But I’m confident in myself and the way I know I can hit.”

He hit .297 last year. His season came with a Yankees rookie-record 47 doubles, 27 homers and 92 RBIs.

Boone also isn’t sweating over Andujar’s slow, disjointed start.

“He’s really good,” the manager said. “Struggling, you’re going to go through this in the big leagues, even when you’re a really good player. So he’ll work his way through it, and it’ll be fun when he does.”

Asked if it’s tough on him having been mostly relegated to DH work lately, Andujar said, “I mean, of course you want help out as much as you can, either as a hitter or on the field. But I’m happy every day I get to the ballpark and I see my name in the lineup. I see that as an opportunity to help the team in any way possible. I’m still happy and excited about that.”