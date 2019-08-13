TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees' Gio Urshela starting to embrace the power of his hitting

Gio Urshela #29 of the Yankees runs out

Gio Urshela #29 of the Yankees runs out a fourth inning RBI single against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Laura Amato laura.amato@newsday.com
Gio Urshela has a very simple explanation for his latest hot-hitting streak; he hates striking out.

Talking ahead of Tuesday night’s 8-3 win over the Orioles at the Stadium, Urshela said he’s become more aware of each pitch thrown his way recently, looking to make contact as often as possible.

“It’s just swinging at good pitches in the zone. That’s all I’ve been doing,” Urshela said. “You don’t want to chase pitches. [Opposing pitchers are] going to make a mistake and you’ve got to pick up on it.”

Urshela added that he’s done his best to stay consistent no matter what count he’s facing.

“I get up there and if I see the scoreboard is 0-2, I just don’t want to strike out. I want to put the ball in play and I guess I’ve gotten a good result off that.”

Good is an understatement.

Urshela connected on a single in the third inning Tuesday night and drove in Aaron Judge in the fourth. He had a double in the sixth. The third baseman went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a strikeout.

It was Urshela’s sixth multi-hit game in his last eight contests and the nineteenth straight game he’s reached base safely. In those 19 games he also recorded 12 doubles, nine home runs, 19 RBIs and worked four walks.

It’s a performance that’s turned Urshela into one of the most productive and dangerous hitters in the league. According to FanGraphs, ahead of Tuesday, the 27-year-old had made contact on pitches thrown in the strike zone 86.2 percent of the time he swung.

Manager Aaron Boone called Urshela’s ability to work the zone an “innate” part of his game.

“I think it’s something that he’s frankly always had and something that frankly attracted us to him in the past,” Boone added. “Even before we acquired him, we felt like the bat to ball skills were something that could eventually translate. Certainly has.”

Urshela’s contact-focused approach has also helped him evolve into something of a power hitter. His 461-foot home run in the fifth inning of the Yankees’ 8-5 victory over the Orioles in the first gamee of Monday’s doubleheader was the longest of his career.

He finished the game with three hits, a triple short of the cycle. All three hits came with two strikes in the count. 

And while Urshela said his teammates have joked about his recent power surge, he admitted he’s embraced the description as a power hitter. If he keeps hitting homers, Urshela said he’s not worried what anyone calls him.

“They’re always laughing at me, saying, ‘Oh, you’re a power hitter now,” Urshela said. “I’m trying. I think if you hit one homer, you can hit 30 homers.”

Still, Urshela was quick to downplay his accolades or any possible postseason awards, saying he only “thinks about winning games.”

The Yankees have been doing just that and for Urshela the opportunity to be part of it is something he doesn’t take for granted.

“Sometimes I think about it,” he said. “The work I’ve been doing the last couple of years, I’m finally seeing good results. Like right now with the Yankees, I’m feeling really happy.”

