Yankees' Gio Urshela has surgery to remove bone chip in right elbow

Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela throws Rays batter

Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela throws Rays batter Yandy Diaz out at first base on a groundout in the bottom of the seventh inning during Game 1 of the American League Division Series at Petco Park in San Diego on Tuesday. Credit: EPA-EFE/Shutterstock/John G Mabanglo

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela had surgery Friday to remove a bone chip from his right elbow, the team announced late that night.

Urshela is expected to recover in three months, which puts him at early March, meaning a late start to spring training.

Team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad performed the operation, which went as expected, at NewYork-Presbyterian.

Prior to the Yankees’ announcement, Urshela sort of broke his own news by posting a photo, in which he had his right arm in a sling, to Instagram. His caption was two emojis: two hands praying, plus a green checkmark.

Urshela’s elbow bothered him during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, though it didn’t stop him from having a well-above-average offensive campaign. He batted .298 with a .368 OBP and .490 slugging percentage, hitting six homers with 30 RBIs in 43 games.

He spent 11 days on the injured list in September with a right elbow bone spur. He slashed .354/.389/.438 in 15 regular-season games upon returning.

Urshela finished the postseason hitless in his final 15 at-bats.

