Yankees third baseman Gio Urshela had surgery Friday to remove a bone chip from his right elbow, the team announced late that night.

Urshela is expected to recover in three months, which puts him at early March, meaning a late start to spring training.

Team physician Dr. Christopher Ahmad performed the operation, which went as expected, at NewYork-Presbyterian.

Prior to the Yankees’ announcement, Urshela sort of broke his own news by posting a photo, in which he had his right arm in a sling, to Instagram. His caption was two emojis: two hands praying, plus a green checkmark.

Urshela’s elbow bothered him during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, though it didn’t stop him from having a well-above-average offensive campaign. He batted .298 with a .368 OBP and .490 slugging percentage, hitting six homers with 30 RBIs in 43 games.

He spent 11 days on the injured list in September with a right elbow bone spur. He slashed .354/.389/.438 in 15 regular-season games upon returning.

Urshela finished the postseason hitless in his final 15 at-bats.