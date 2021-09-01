ANAHEIM, Calif. – It was just last Thursday Gio Urshela returned from the injured list.

It’s too soon to say he’s headed back there, but the infielder is scheduled to get an MRI on Thursday’s off day after injuring his left wrist during an Angels’ successful double steal in Tuesday night’s loss.

Before Wednesday night’s series finale, as the Yankees attempted to avoid a three-game sweep at the hands of the Angels, Aaron Boone described Urshela as being "pretty sore," and that he would get be further evaluated and undergo testing on Thursday.

The Yankees start a seven-game homestand Friday night against the Orioles at the Stadium.

Urshela, who missed 23 games with a left hamstring strain, is 2-for-21 since returning from the IL. He’s hitting .263 with 11 homers and a .722 OPS in 90 games overall.

Boone said the injury occurred in the fifth inning when, with runners and the corners and two outs, the Angels called for a delayed steal with Phil Gosselin at first and Shohei Ohtani at third. When Gary Sanchez threw down to Urshela covering second, Ohtani broke for home. Urshela, losing his balance, one-hopped the return throw home, where Ohtani just beat Sanchez’s tag. Urshela, after making the throw, landed on the wrist awkwardly.

"We’ll hold him out today and see what we have on the off day," Boone said. "Hopefully (he’ll) be in position to be back in there on Friday."

Velazquez a keeper

Even with the expected return of Gleyber Torres Friday, Boone said Bronx-born shortstop Andrew Velazquez, who has played well in Torres’ absence – particularly in the field – will likely remain on the roster. Velazquez, hitting .245 with a .674 OPS in 21 games, started at short Wednesday and batted eighth.

Florial, Kriske recalled

Before Wednesday’s game, the Yankees recalled outfielder Estevan Florial and righthander Brooks Kriske from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.