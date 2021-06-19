There was a moment during the second inning of the Yankees’ Saturday matinee against Oakland that it looked as if Gio Urshela was going to have to come out of the game. It’s a good thing he didn’t.

Urshela remained in after a freakish second-inning at-bat in which he hit a broken-bat groundball and had a chip of the bat strike him in the face. He didn’t immediately come out to take ground balls when the Yankees returned to the field, but hustled out before the first Oakland hitter dug in for the top of the third. More importantly, he stayed in the lineup.

Urshela led off the eighth inning with a home run into the netting above Monument Park, snapping a tie, igniting a three-run rally and sending the Yankees to a 7-5 win before 23,985 at the Stadium.

It was Urshela’s 10th home run of the season and another piece of remarkable situational hitting. Urshela has hit 36 home runs since joining the Yankees for the 2019 season and 16 have been tying or go-ahead blasts. Eight of those have come among his last 11 home runs.

Urshela's homer made it 5-4. Later in the inning, DJ LeMahieu had a two-run single. Closer Aroldis Chapman gave up a walk and a pair of hits as Oakland pushed across a run and brought the go-ahead run to the plate. He struck out Matt Chapman to end it.

The walk, to Mark Canha, so infuriated manager Aaron Boone that he was ejected by plate umpire Sean Barber for voicing his displeasure from the dugout.

The Yanks overcame a deficits of 2-0 and 4-1 en route to the victory. They have won four of five and all four wins have been come-from-behind triumphs.

There were runners on first and second and none out when Urshela came up in the second. Getting hit in the face was so stunning that he didn’t immediately run to first base and the A’s easily turned the 5-4-3 double play. He was met at the bag by a member of the training staff and returned to the dugout. He raced out right before Elvis Andrus came to bat for Oakland.

Starter Domingo German allowed four runs in four-plus innings The righthander couldn’t get an out while facing four batters in the fifth. He gave up a pair of singles and a walk before Matt Olson’s two-run single to left. German exited with the Yanks down, 4-1, and runners at the corners with none out.

Nestor Cortes came on and got out of the situation without allowing an inherited runner to score. He struck out pinch hitter Ramon Laureano and Chapman before getting Sean Murphy’s inning-ending fly out.

It wasn’t very long ago that German’s return to the Yankees’ rotation was thought to be a boon. He had a run of six starts where he went 4-0 with a 1.93 ERA and the club won all six games. That run came to an abrupt halt exactly a month ago.

Over German’s last five starts he is 1-3 with a 6.20 ERA and the Yanks are 1-4 in the games he started.