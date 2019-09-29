ARLINGTON, Texas – Injuries ravaged the 2019 Yankees almost from the start of spring training and that continued pretty much unabated throughout the regular season.

Even in game No. 162.

In what essentially was a meaningless game against the Rangers Sunday afternoon, third baseman Gio Urshela, arguably the team MVP if not for DJ LeMahieu, left after making a play in the bottom of the fourth inning.

There was no immediate word from the Yankees, who start the American League Division Series Friday at the Stadium against the Twins, on the nature or severity of the injury.

Nick Solak led off the fourth against Masahiro Tanaka with a grounder to third where Urshela ranged into foul ground near the bag and made an accurate jump-throw to first to get the runner. But Urshela, a standout in the field and at the plate since taking over everyday third-base duties from the injured Miguel Andujar early in the season, came up gimpy and appeared to be favoring his left leg.

Aaron Boone and trainer Steve Donohue came out to check on Urshela and after a brief discussion, Tyler Wade came on to replace him.

Urshela, though in a 3-for-27 slump entering Sunday, still came in hitting .315 with a career-best 21 homers and an .891 OPS. His steady performance at the plate – the 27-year-old came into 2019 with eight homers and 39 RBIs in 167 career games – and at times Gold Glove-caliber defense at third helped the Yankees survive their season-long injury plague.

Talking before the game how his team thrived with a next-man-up mentality despite the slew of injuries – the Yankees put a record 30 players on the injured list – GM Brian Cashman tagged Urshela as “the biggest example of them all.”

“It feels like he's been a starter all year long but he wasn't,” Cashman said. “He had to fill in for the injured Miguel Andujar. And, man, he became an integral part of this entire journey.”