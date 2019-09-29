TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Evening
SEARCH
76° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Gio Urshela leaves Yankees' last regular season game with apparent leg injury

Gio Urshela #29 of the Yankees looks on

Gio Urshela #29 of the Yankees looks on before a game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print

ARLINGTON, Texas – Injuries ravaged the 2019 Yankees almost from the start of spring training and that continued pretty much unabated throughout the regular season.

Even in game No. 162.

In what essentially was a meaningless game against the Rangers Sunday afternoon, third baseman Gio Urshela, arguably the team MVP if not for DJ LeMahieu, left after making a play in the bottom of the fourth inning.

There was no immediate word from the Yankees, who start the American League Division Series Friday at the Stadium against the Twins, on the nature or severity of the injury.

Nick Solak led off the fourth against Masahiro Tanaka with a grounder to third where Urshela ranged into foul ground near the bag and made an accurate jump-throw to first to get the runner. But Urshela, a standout in the field and at the plate since taking over everyday third-base duties from the injured Miguel Andujar early in the season, came up gimpy and appeared to be favoring his left leg.

Aaron Boone and trainer Steve Donohue came out to check on Urshela and after a brief discussion, Tyler Wade came on to replace him.

Urshela, though in a 3-for-27 slump entering Sunday, still came in hitting .315 with a career-best 21 homers and an .891 OPS. His steady performance at the plate – the 27-year-old came into 2019 with eight homers and 39 RBIs in 167 career games – and at times Gold Glove-caliber defense at third helped the Yankees survive their season-long injury plague.

Talking before the game how his team thrived with a next-man-up mentality despite the slew of injuries – the Yankees put a record 30 players on the injured list – GM Brian Cashman tagged Urshela as “the biggest example of them all.”

“It feels like he's been a starter all year long but he wasn't,” Cashman said. “He had to fill in for the injured Miguel Andujar. And, man, he became an integral part of this entire journey.”

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Daniel Jones #8 of the Giants throws a Jones wins first start at MetLife; 'D' lifts Giants to 2-2
RJ Barrett of the Knicks drives against Jevon Knicks have questions to answer entering training camp
Jordan Eberle (7) gets a congratulatory pat from No. 1 line, power play give Isles reasons for optimism
Stony Brook punter Mitch Wright can kick a Stony Brook punter can kick with either foot
Mets' Pete Alonso reacts after he hits his Pete Alonso hits 53rd homer to set rookie record
Michael Conforto of the Mets connects on a Mets can expect a strong Braves for years to come
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search