TAMPA, Fla. — Until further notice, the Yankees’ shortstop in 2022 will be the same one who finished 2021 at the position.

"Gio," Aaron Boone said Sunday, asked point-blank who the current shortstop is.

That would be Gio Urshela, the third baseman switched to short late in the season when the Yankees abandoned their experiment of playing Gleyber Torres there. Torres never appeared comfortable at the position, committing 18 errors in 108 games last season.

The Yankees entered the winter with general manager Brian Cashman tabbing the acquisition of a shortstop as one of his top priorities. That pursuit has not yet been successful.

"Gleyber [Torres] will have to mix in there [at short"," Boone continued. "Obviously, we’ve got some young guys that are knocking on the door that we’re really excited about, [Oswald] Peraza and [Oswaldo] Cabrera that are here. We’ll just let that situation shake out. I’m sure there’s still things to be done across the game and certainly with us that are going to change that landscape potentially along the way."

Indications continue to be that the Yankees, as Newsday has reported since before the lockout, aren’t inclined to go after the remaining big-name, big-money shortstops on the market in Carlos Correa and Trevor Story. Lower priced options the Yankees had some interest in, Andrelton Simmons (Cubs) and Jose Iglesias (Rockies) recently came off the board.

Let’s chat

In acknowledging "we still have a few guys, at least, that aren't vaccinated," Boone said there is some concern regarding the Canadian law that prohibits unvaccinated players from participating in games in the country.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Though stating a couple of times "it’s a personal choice," Boone said he would talk to the unvaccinated.

"If it's something that becomes an issue, yeah, I would have conversations with guys," said Boone, whose team isn’t scheduled to play their first series in Toronto until May 2-4. "I have people in my life that make choices on both sides. And I understand it's one of those things that’s kind of polarized us unfortunately, as a nation, as a world. So I'll certainly communicate with our guys, but in the end it's a personal decision."

Welcome back

Among the 14 non-roster invitees brought into camp was lefthander Manny Banuelos, a one-time top pitching prospect in the sport who had an electrifying spring training in 2011 but whose career was soon beset by injuries. The Yankees signed the 31-year-old to a minor league deal in February.

Another Gardy party?

Though to this point there hasn’t been serious dialogue between the two sides and it could probably be categorized as a long-shot, Boone said "I would never say it’s closed," of the possibility the 38-year-old Brett Gardner returning for a 15th season in pinstripes.