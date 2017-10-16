Luis Severino is the Yankees projected starter in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series.
That assumes the Yankees are still alive against the Astros in the best-of-seven ALCS and Severino is cleared to pitch.
Yankees manager Joe Girardi somewhat cryptically addressed Severino’s situation Sunday, a day after removing the righthander after four innings in Game 2. Girardi appeared concerned by Severino swinging his arm in a windmill fashion on the mound, suggesting there could be a shoulder issue.
Girardi did not exactly back off that.
“Checked out well,” Girardi said of Severino on Sunday. “I will find out later if there are any tests planned. But I’m not sure what’s going to exactly happen.’’
Severino pitched the Yankees to a 7-3 victory over the Indians in the Division Series. He lasted only 1/3 of an inning in allowing three runs to the Twins in the Yankees come-from-behind wild-card win.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.