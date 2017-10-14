HOUSTON – After Jose Altuve slid across the plate with the winning run that beat the Yankees 2-1 Saturday afternoon in Game 2 of the ALCS, Joe Girardi quickly approached the umpires. As Carlos Correa slid into second after doubling to right-center, his pop-up slide got in the way of Didi Gregorius, who was turning to throw home trying for Altuve.
“I just wanted to make sure there was no interference,” Girardi said.
The manager said ultimately the umpires made the correct call. “I didn’t see any interference at second,” he said. “It was a pop-up slide, that’s legal. You’re kind of hoping…everything he did was legal.”
