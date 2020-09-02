Gleyber Torres could be back in the Yankees’ lineup as soon as Saturday — just in time to hit in his favorite ballpark.

Torres said on Wednesday he is hoping to return this weekend from hamstring and quad injuries at Baltimore’s Camden Yards, where he has hit eight home runs and has a 1.277 OPS in 17 games (16 starts).

First, Torres will report to the Yankees’ alternate site at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday to face live pitching. The Yankees open a four-game series with the Orioles in a doubleheader on Friday.

"I'm feeling pretty good, almost ready," Torres said after a Yankee Stadium workout. "I do what I do in the rehab and stuff — bases, exercise, everything. I just need at-bats, see real pitchers and I think that is what I need to get ready to get back with the team. Personally, I think it'll take me two days. I hope to catch the team in Baltimore, the last couple games, and try to be active in that series."

Torres is batting .231 with one home run and six RBIs in 24 games. He has been out since Aug. 21.

The Yankees recently have gotten injured stars DJ LeMahieu and Zack Britton back and are also waiting on Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and James Paxton to return before the regular season wraps up on Sept. 27.

"It's frustrating," Torres said. "Players like myself, every time I see my team lose, it's not feeling really good. So I just try to prepare myself really good every day, try to be ready every day to help my team. I mean, that kind of injury is pretty slow because the process and everything, and just make sure everything is all right so when I'm back to play, I don't feel anything."