Two months before spring training is scheduled to begin, Aaron Boone on Monday said Gleyber Torres is "in excellent shape right now."

Torres’ conditioning became an issue last week when general manager Brian Cashman said he "wasn’t in the best of shape" when the Yankees opened their summer camp before the shortened 2020 season.

Boone said he agreed with that assessment.

"The quarantine was a challenge for so many different people,’’ Boone said. "I don’t think he was up to speed like he was when he came into spring training. As far as him being prepared and ready to go, I’m not concerned with that because I know what he does in the offseason, which has been consistent the last few years. He had to play a little bit of catch-up there, but as far as that being something I expect to continue, I don’t. He’s got the right frame of mind and work ethic in the winter and always has.’’

Torres hit .243 in an injury-plagued season.

Urshela update

Boone said he expects Gio Urshela "should be ready to go for spring training" after the Yankees’ third baseman had surgery to remove a bone chip in his elbow on Dec. 4. But the Yankees have said Urshela’s rehabilitation will take three months, which would delay his spring training into early March.

Boone said the Yankees wanted Urshela to get the surgery right after last season, but he chose to rehab the injury without surgery. Urshela changed his mind when the injury flared up, Boone said.

Paxton throwing

Free agent lefthander James Paxton, who missed most of last season with back and forearm injuries, is working out for clubs, agent Scott Boras said in a Zoom news conference.

"He’s far into bullpens and is throwing bullpens for selected teams," Boras said. "Obviously, he was not completely rehabilitated when he made an attempt, obviously, to help his club and come back and now he’s got his back strength, certainly, back to 100 percent. He’s back throwing off the mound and doing well."

Paxton was attempting to return from the forearm injury as a bullpen option for the Yankees when their season ended in the ALDS.

Warren back again

The Yankees have signed reliever Adam Warren to a minor-league deal, according to a report on NJ.com. Warren, 33, had Tommy John surgery in September 2019. He signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees before the 2020 season, but was released in July. The righthander pitched for the Yankees from 2012-’15 and 2016-’18 and was traded twice.