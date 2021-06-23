Aaron Boone believes Gleyber Torres has gotten away from his hitting mechanics, but a return to form will also mean a return to the Torres of yesteryear.

Torres, who went into Wednesday’s game with only three homers, has seen a significant power dip since a breakout 2019 season, and only has two hits in his last nine games (2-for-33).

"I’m looking at it more in the short term, because I think over this stretch, there’s been a lot of good," Boone said. "I think more through this last week or 10 days that he’s struggled, it’s been a little more mechanical based."

Boone characterized Torres as "a little off balance" and said he still has the physical tools of the player who hit 38 homers in 2019. Torres only had three homers in last year’s COVID-shortened season.

Said Boone: "I know he’s working hard behind the scenes to get that locked and I know he’s out early hitting off the velo machine and stuff, so hopefully, we can unlock that a little bit and see that power that we know is in there."

Britton in the eighth

Zack Britton is dealing with some residual soreness as he tries to acclimate his body after missing the beginning of the season recovering from elbow surgery, but as he builds stamina, Boone said he’ll resume his role as an eighth-inning guy. Britton last pitched on June 17.

"It’s still hard," Britton said. "Surgery wasn’t that long ago and then I had no spring so it’s kind of an uphill battle with getting everything where I want it to be, but it doesn’t mean I can’t have success, it’s just that you have to grind through it a little bit more than normal."

Urshela day-to-day

Gio Urshela was held out of the lineup after getting hit on the shin Tuesday. X-Rays were negative and he’s day-to-day.