Miguel Andujar and Gleyber Torres have been revelations in a variety of ways this season, with both certain to garner plenty of support in AL Rookie of the Year voting.

But there have been growing pains as well, primarily in the field.

Torres committed his team-high 17th error in the ninth inning of Tuesday night’s 3-2 victory over the Red Sox, dropping a relay throw from third baseman Adeiny Hechavarria that might have been a part of a game-ending double play. Hechavarria was a defensive replacement for Andujar, who came into Wednesday with 15 errors, the second most on the club.

Aaron Boone in recent weeks has frequently been subbing out Andujar late in games for a better defender.

Boone said the defensive side of the ball continues to be a work in progress for both rookies, though not for a lack of effort. That is especially true of Andujar, who often is on the field for early work with infield coach Carlos Mendoza, a routine that started in spring training.

“Obviously they’re really young players and have been really important players for us,” Boone said. “We’re constantly working and developing and teaching and trying to help grow and addressing certain things. Mistakes are part of it and we’ve had to live with some of those, but for the massive production that we’ve gotten from both of those guys and how important they’ve been to the success of our club is undeniable.”

Torres entered Wednesday hitting .280 with 23 homers, 71 RBIs and an .844 OPS. Andujar came in hitting .296 with 24 homers, 83 RBIs and an .846 OPS.

“Everyone’s going to make mistakes in different parts of games,” Boone said. “Some guys have strengths, some guys have weaknesses. We believe those are two guys that, if we’re going to win big this year and in the future, they’re going to be right in the middle of it.”