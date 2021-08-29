OAKLAND, Calif. — The clock officially is ticking on Gleyber Torres’ return to the Yankees.

What that means for Bronx-born shortstop Andrew Velazquez, who in his brief time in the majors has not only become a fan favorite but a clubhouse favorite as well, remains to be seen.

Torres, on the injured list since Aug. 9 with a left thumb sprain, began a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset on Sunday.

The intent, Aaron Boone said Sunday before the Yankees tried to take three of four from the A’s, is for Torres to be activated when the club returns from this three-city, nine-game trip Thursday. The Yankees will start a seven-game homestand Friday night against the Orioles.

"If everything goes well, that’s kind of the plan," Boone said of Torres being in Friday's lineup.

Torres' return would severely impact Velazquez, who has played terrific defense at shortstop and occasionally has shown some surprising pop in his bat. Defense has been a weakness in Torres’ game, and the Yankees privately hope Velazquez's performance might light a bit of a fire under him.

Torres is hitting .253 with six homers and a .679 OPS in 99 games (he still has a team-high 14 errors).

"We'll see," Boone said of Velazquez’s role once Torres is back. "I mean, I don't want to jump ahead of myself here. And that's [in] five days, which in baseball terms can be a lifetime . . . And the more good players in the mix, the stronger our team is going to be. We'll just see where we are in the next week."

Rizzo sits

Anthony Rizzo, who has struggled since coming off the COVID-19 IL on Aug. 18, was not in the starting lineup but is fine, Boone said. Rizzo is 5-for-31 (.161) with no homers, four RBIs and a .422 OPS in eight games since his return.

Kluber set

Boone said Corey Kluber, slated to make his first start on Monday since lhe left his May 25 start with a right shoulder strain, will be on a pitch count in the 65-to-75 range against the Angels. Boone has said lefty Andrew Heaney, whose rotation spot Kluber is taking, is likely to piggyback off Kluber on Monday.