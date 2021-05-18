Gleyber Torres could be back in Yankees' lineup Wednesday

ARLINGTON, Texas – Gleyber Torres is in the clear.

The shortstop, one of nine members of the Yankees’ traveling party to have tested positive for COVID-19 this trip – and the only player – was scheduled to join the Yankees here Tuesday night, Aaron Boone said.

The manager, speaking before the game against the Rangers, said Torres could be in the lineup Wednesday night.

"Gleyber has been joined by the Joint Committee," Boone said.

Though in general a player, or coach or staff member, testing positive must sit at least 10 days, they can be cleared sooner by the Joint COVID-19 Health and Safety Committee, comprising one MLB and one MLBPA representative and two physicians, sooner should they show multiple negative tests.

Torres had been quarantining in the Tampa area along with seven members of the coaching and support staff that came back with positive tests during last week’s series against the Rays. The Yankees had an additional staff member test positive last weekend, and he is currently quarantining in Baltimore. The Yankees have disclosed the names of third base coach Phil Nevin, pitching coach Matt Blake and first base coach Reggie Willits as testing positive. The Yankees have not released the names of the members of the support staff who were positive.

Britton evaluated

Zack Britton, whom the Yankees said Monday would not, as scheduled, begin his rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset on Wednesday after experiencing "general soreness" in his left elbow, saw a doctor on Tuesday. Boone said Tuesday afternoon the elbow was deemed "structurally sound" and that Britton, who had a bone chip removed March 15, would "probably throw a bullpen this weekend," with the hopes of starting his rehab assignment perhaps sometime next week.

Odor back

Rougned Odor, dealt to the Yankees from the Rangers in April and on the IL since May 5 with a left knee sprain, was activated before Tuesday’s game. Odor, hitting .164 with four homers and a .632 OPS in 19 games, started at second Tuesday and batted fifth.