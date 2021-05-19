ARLINGTON, Texas – Gleyber Torres’ COVID-19 scare is officially over.

The shortstop, the only player among the nine members of the Yankees traveling party to have been announced last week as testing positive, returned to the lineup Wednesday night. He started at short and batted fifth.

"It was good to see him walk into the (team) brunch today," Boone said before the game. "Obviously, glad to have him back."

The Yankees announced last Thursday Torres had tested positive and the 24-year-old was quarantining in Tampa with the rest of the coaches and support staff members who tested positive (the support staff member testing positive last weekend while the club was in Baltimore is quarantining there).

Though generally speaking any player, coach or staff member coming back with a positive test must be out at least 10 days, they can be cleared sooner by the Joint COVID-19 Health and Safety Committee, comprising one MLB and one MLBPA representative and two physicians, should they show multiple negative tests. That was the case with Torres.

"It’s been good that he’s been able to get out and get a couple days of work in (and the minor league complex in Tampa) before he flew here. Certainly excited to put him back in the lineup."

Third base coach Phil Nevin, pitching coach Matt Blake and first base coach Reggie Willits are the known members of the traveling party to have tested positive, along with Torres. The club has not released the names of the members of the support staff.

To make room on the roster, Rougned Odor, who returned from the IL Tuesday night, was placed on the paternity list as his wife gave birth overnight to a baby girl, Boone said. Odor is expected back Thursday.

Boone OK with Mercedes homer

In saying a "sportsmanship element to things" when it comes to blowouts and swinging at a 3-and-0 pitch, as the White Sox Yermin Mercedes did in setting off baseball’s latest unwritten-rules controversy – which was sparked and then inflamed by his own manager, Tony La Russa – Boone said he "didn’t have an issue with it" because a position player was on the mound.

"Had that been a pitcher on the mound in a 10-run game, I might have had an issue with it," Boone said. "But I think that game, once a position player’s in there pitching, I can’t really fault anyone for anyone in that spot."

Frazier banged up

Struggling outfielder Clint Frazier, hitting .151 with four homers and a .582 OPS in 36 games, was not in the lineup Wednesday as he’s "dealing with some neck things," Boone said.

Frazier mentioned the discomfort on Tuesday.

"He’s been getting treatment and just going through different testing and stuff," Boone said. "He’ll be out for BP and going through his routine and everything but we’re taking (some) precaution there."

Sanchez sits out

Gary Sanchez, removed from Tuesday’s game because of cramping in his left hamstring, did not start Wednesday, which Boone said was his plan regardless and that the catcher would be in the lineup Thursday.

"He’s an available player (tonight)," Boone said. "He’s good to go."