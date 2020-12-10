Brian Cashman admitted to what seemed apparent this past season when it came to Gleyber Torres.

"He’s more than capable of playing short, but I acknowledge he is a better second baseman than a shortstop," Cashman said during an interview with the YES Network that aired Thursday night.

Torres, a natural shortstop coming up through the minors, did not have a smooth transition back to that position in 2020. The 23-year-old, in addition to struggling at the plate, committed a team-high nine errors (in 40 games).

Cashman had his theories for the 23-year-old’s struggles (Torres hit .243 with a .724 OPS in 2020 after hitting.278 with an .871 OPS in 2019).

"He wasn’t in the best shape to start the second spring training [on July 4]," Cashman said. "On his return from the shutdown, we spent a little bit…first half of the season playing catch-up, maybe in the first 40 or 45 games of the season playing catch-up. Once we got him back online and in shape, we saw, toward the last 20 games including the playoffs, the Gleyber Torres we’re used to seeing."

Where Torres is seen next season remains in question. The Yankees’ winter priority continues to be re-signing DJ LeMahieu, who just completed the team-friendliest of contracts – two years, $24 million. But with managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner determined to cut payroll before next season and plenty of other teams interested in the 32-year-old’s services, it is far from a certainty the Yankees’ hands-down MVP from each of the last two seasons will be back. Even with LeMahieu publicly stating multiple times that is his preference.

"We’ll just have to wait and see," Cashman said of LeMahieu, adding that the two sides have talked and continue to talk. "He loves playing in New York, loves playing for the Yankees and [for] our fan base. There’s a lot of things in our favor, but ultimately it comes down to the financial opportunity that we provide as it’s measured to the financial opportunities others are providing. That’s the big unknown."

Should LeMahieu return, that would likely mean Torres returning to shortstop as LeMahieu — though showing himself to be more than capable at other positions like third and first — has won three Gold Gloves at second base in his career.

LeMahieu is not the only one of the Yankees’ own free agents they want back. They very much would like to re-sign Masahiro Tanaka but the club could be shackled by financial restraints. If Tanaka goes elsewhere, that would leave the Yankees with Gerrit Cole atop the rotation, followed by question marks. Jordan Montgomery figures to slot in one spot. Luis Severino too at some point in the year; he is coming off Tommy John surgery. Prospects Deivi Garcia, Michael King and Clarke Schmidt will all get serious looks in spring training and Domingo German, eligible after serving an 81-game suspension for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy, could also be an option.

Yankees lose trio

The Yankees’ farm system took a bit of a hit in the major-league phase of Thursday’s Rule 5 draft as three prospects were selected by rival teams in the first round.

Righthander Garrett Whitlock went to the Red Sox, the Phillies grabbed shortstop Kyle Holder and Cleveland picked righthander Trevor Stephan. Four more players departed in the Triple-A phase of the draft – the Rangers picked righty Matt Wivinis (first round); the Red Sox selected righty Kaleb Ort (second round); the Angels picked catcher Gustavo Campero (second round) and San Diego picked outfielder Ben Ruta (second round).

The Yankees did gain two players Thursday. They picked lefthander Matt Krook in the first round of the Triple-A phase from the pitching-rich Rays and righty Reggie McClain in the second round from Philadelphia.