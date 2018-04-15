DETROIT — Manager Aaron Boone gave an answer that surely will frustrate and tantalize Yankees fans regarding Gleyber Torres and the possibility that the top prospect could be called up this week.

“I’d say anything’s possible,” Boone said after Sunday’s doubleheader against the Tigers was postponed. “We have had conversations about that kind of thing. Possible? Yes. Likely? Not necessarily.”

The righthanded-hitting Torres is off to scorching start with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 21-year-old doubled twice and drove in three runs in Scranton’s 10-5 victory over Charlotte Saturday and was hitting .389/.410/.583 in nine games entering Sunday. Tim Naehring, the Yankees vice president of baseball operations and one of general manager Brian Cashman’s top advisers, is currently watching the Scranton team.

“I think he’s playing well,” Boone said. “I’ve been watching his at-bats the last couple days, they’ve been getting better. It’s something we watch closely. But to see him playing well, healthy, and off to a good start is certainly something we’re taking notice of.”

Boone said “a lot” goes into what will determine when Torres, who has been playing second, third and short, gets the call.

“Is he where we think we want him to be physically? Is he having the at-bats we want him to have to where he’s ready to come up and impact us?” Boone said. “And with a guy that we think’s going to be such an important part of our organization for a long time, we want to feel really good that he’s in a really good place when we do bring him here. Because he’s not a guy that we want to just pull up to plug a hole for a second and [go] back and forth [from the minors to the majors]. We want him to be in a good place so when he comes up here he’s ready to impact our club for the long haul.”