Gleyber Torres in lineup after being hit in right elbow Friday

Gleyber Torres of the Yankees gets hit by

Gleyber Torres of the Yankees gets hit by a pitch thrown by Casey Sadler of the Rays during the eighth inning at Tropicana Field on Friday in St. Petersburg, Fla. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Julio Aguilar

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Gleyber Torres was in the Yankees' lineup Saturday night after taking a 92-mph fastball off his right elbow Friday night, but that doesn’t mean there weren’t a few nervous moments.

As Torres grabbed his elbow after being hit in the eighth inning by the Rays' Casey Sadler, he immediately thought back to June 17, 2017. While playing with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre as the top prospect in the Yankees' organization, he hurt his left elbow on a play at the plate and was diagnosed with a torn UCL that required season-ending Tommy John surgery.

“I remembered that a little bit,” Torres said before Saturday night’s game. “I always remember my injury, my Tommy John surgery in 2017. But I’m good right now.”

Torres, who stayed in the game Friday after being hit, had his mind officially put at ease later when X-rays came back negative. “I’m feeling good,” he said. “I hit already [in the cages]. All good.”

Aaron Boone said he felt Friday night that Torres was fine but felt relieved nonetheless upon hearing the results of the X-rays.

“You’re always kind of anxiously waiting to see how he wakes up, how it reacted overnight,” Boone said. “Came in here and got some treatment, but we avoided some trouble there, obviously.” 

Torres entered Saturday with hits in 14 of his last 15 games and went 20-for-59 (.339) in that stretch.

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

