BALTIMORE — With Gleyber Torres having played in 46 of the Yankees’ first 48 games and the club in a stretch of playing for 17 straight days, Aaron Boone rested the 22-year-old Thursday against a team he’s abused all season.

Not an easy decision but…

“With Gleyber, I’ve been wanting to get him one [day off]. It’s obviously hard right now to give him one, but he’s needed one,” Boone said before the Yankees’ 6-5 victory. “So I think today with the quick turnaround [after a night game Wednesday] was the best day to do that.”

Gary Sanchez, nearly as hot as Torres vs. the Orioles this season, also sat, which is standard for the catcher a day after a night game.

Still, both players ended up contributing as pinch hitters in the ninth Thursday, with Torres sparking the two-out rally against Mychal Givens with a walk and Sanchez following with a single.

Torres entered Thursday with 12 homers this season, 10 coming against the Orioles, including two Wednesday night. Torres came in slashing .465/.531/1.233 overall in 11 games vs. Baltimore this season.

Sanchez entered slashing .326/.383/.953 with nine homers in 10 games against the Orioles.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“To some degree, any time you’re not writing your studs in there, especially that they are playing and swinging the bat really well, it’s difficult,” Boone said. “But it’s also how we’re built right now. Fully confident in the guys out there today.”

CC to IL

As indicated after Wednesday night’s game, CC Sabathia was placed on the injured list Thursday morning with right knee inflammation. Lefthander Nestor Cortes Jr. was recalled to take his spot. Sabathia headed back to New York after the game to receive a cortisone shot and to be evaluated by team doctor Christopher Ahmad.

Extra bases

Didi Gregorius, a day after DH’ing, was back at shortstop in an extended spring game Thursday in Tampa, playing five innings with no issues...The Yankees announced that Chad Green will start Friday in Kansas City as an “opener.”