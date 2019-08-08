TORONTO – The Yankees decided against putting Gleyber Torres on the injured list, but it’s still unclear when the infielder will play again.

“We’ll just kind of day-to-day it,” Aaron Boone said late Thursday afternoon before the Yankees started a four-game series against the Blue Jays.

Torres, 22, left Tuesday night’s game in Baltimore with what the Yankees called “core pain,” two days after he was forced from Sunday night’s game in New York against the Red Sox with what Boone at the time called a “core issue” on the right side of his body.

Torres underwent tests late Sunday night that came back negative, and he underwent more extensive testing Wednesday after being sent back to New York. Those results also came back negative.

“I feel better right now,” Torres said Wednesday night in Baltimore before traveling with the team to Toronto.

He used the word “sore” to describe what he felt during Tuesday night’s game. Regarding the second round of tests, he said: “I know it’s nothing bad, but I wanted to make sure everything was all right with my body.”

Torres said he anticipated being off Thursday but added, “If the manager needs me, I’m ready to play.”

Boone said his hope was that Torres would not be needed Thursday.

“Today will be very light work, a mostly off-his-feet day,” Boone said. “Then we’ll kind of ramp it up tomorrow and see where he’s at. We’ll just evaluate it day to day and hopefully at some point this weekend [he’ll play].”

Sanchez close

Gary Sanchez (left groin strain) was scheduled to play a second straight rehab game with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Thursday night. Boone said the plan remains for the catcher to rejoin the Yankees here this weekend.

Hale, too

David Hale, a solid bullpen arm this season, threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Thursday as he rehabs from the lumbar spine strain that put him on the injured list July 28.

“He said he felt great,” Boone said. “We’ll see how he comes in tomorrow and how he bounces back, but hopefully, whether it’s Saturday or Sunday, I would hope he’ll be in play [activated] one of those days.”

Hale is 3-0 with a 2.89 ERA in 19 games.

Voit still hopeful

The Yankees still have another week or so before it will be determined whether Luke Voit will need surgery for a sports hernia. Voit has been on the IL since July 31.

“I texted with him [Wednesday] and he said he felt really good,” Boone said. “He ran, actually, so I think he’s really encouraged, but I don’t have much more than that. He’s excited about how he’s feeling, but as far as a decision or exactly where we’re at, not yet. But we continue to be at least optimistic.”

Extra bases

The Yankees came into Thursday with a plus-153 run differential, third behind the Dodgers (+183) and Astros (+163) … The Yankees are 10-1-5 in their last 16 series (since June 17) and 23-3-6 in their last 32 series (since April 16).